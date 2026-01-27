Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a violent assault at Wellesley Subway Station left a man with life‑threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the station around 7 p.m. on Monday after reports of an assault in progress on the northbound platform.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect were riding the northbound train when a physical altercation broke out between them.

When the doors opened at Wellesley, both men stepped onto the platform, where the suspect allegedly kicked the victim several times before fleeing the station.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries described as life‑threatening.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 6’0, wearing a black horizontal‑pattern puffer jacket with the hood pulled up.

Detectives are urging anyone who witnessed the assault or captured video on the train or platform to contact police immediately.