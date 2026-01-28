Bessent warns Carney against picking a fight before US-Canada-Mexico trade talks

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks at the USA house during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted January 28, 2026 3:37 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 3:55 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that his recent public comments against U.S. trade policy could backfire going into the formal review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the trade deal that protects Canada from the heaviest impacts of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Carney used a high-profile speech last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to condemn economic coercion by great powers on smaller countries and since then he has as since sparred with Trump and Bessent about related trade issues. Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 100% tariff on goods imported from Canada over a trade deal Carney is pursuing with Beijing.

“I would not pick a fight going into USMCA to score some cheap political points — either you’re working for your own political career or you’re working for the Canadian people,” Bessent said during a CNBC interview.

“I’ve seen what happens when a technocrat tries to pivot and become a politician.” Bessent added, in a reference to Carney’s background as a central banker. “It never really works out well.”

Trump and Carney spoke on Monday, after which Bessent told Fox News that the prime minister “was very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos.”

Carney had a different characterization the next day.

“To be absolutely clear, and I said this to the president, I meant what I said in Davos,” Carney told reporters.

The North American trade agreement signed in 2020 during Trump’s first term, but lately the Republican president has expressed indifference to it. Earlier this month, he said, “I don’t really care about it.”

Bessent, in his CNBC appearance, did say that in the end, “I think we will end up in a good place — may not be a straight line.”

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

Ontario's education minister placed a seventh school board under supervision Wednesday in order to prevent dozens of teachers from being laid off, he says, and he is planning to soon take control of another...

15m ago

2 federal agents involved in shooting of Alex Pretti placed on leave

Two federal agents who were involved in the shooting of Alex Pretti have been on administrative leave since Saturday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed. They add this is standard protocol....

28m ago

Victim of targeted fatal shooting in Vaughan identified

The victim of a targeted shooting in Vaughan on Monday has been identified. Police received several calls for gunfire at a plaza on Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, shortly...

4h ago

WATCH: Transit rider seen jumping onto side of moving GO Train

Missing the train by a matter of seconds can be aggravating. But being dead for eternity is worse. That's the message from Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay after a transit rider was captured on security...

51m ago

Top Stories

Ontario education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

Ontario's education minister placed a seventh school board under supervision Wednesday in order to prevent dozens of teachers from being laid off, he says, and he is planning to soon take control of another...

15m ago

2 federal agents involved in shooting of Alex Pretti placed on leave

Two federal agents who were involved in the shooting of Alex Pretti have been on administrative leave since Saturday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed. They add this is standard protocol....

28m ago

Victim of targeted fatal shooting in Vaughan identified

The victim of a targeted shooting in Vaughan on Monday has been identified. Police received several calls for gunfire at a plaza on Winges and Rowntree Dairy roads, near Highway 7 and Highway 400, shortly...

4h ago

WATCH: Transit rider seen jumping onto side of moving GO Train

Missing the train by a matter of seconds can be aggravating. But being dead for eternity is worse. That's the message from Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay after a transit rider was captured on security...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Chopper footage captures take down of break-and-enter suspects

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

5h ago

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

6h ago

0:52
Multi-vehicle collision on Hwy. 410 sends four people to hospital

A violent overnight collision has resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 410 in Brampton, sending four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggering a police search for an individual who fled the scene.

6h ago

0:59
City of Toronto onto snow removal phase of cleanup

The city of Toronto has initiated its next phase to clear snow on sidewalks and roads as its snow removal plan will take place for the next 48 hours across the city.

January 27, 2026 12:08 pm EST EST

0:39
Snowplow hits gas meter in fifth incident since weekend storm

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area.

January 27, 2026 10:44 am EST EST

More Videos