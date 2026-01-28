Kingsbury, Thompson named Canada’s flag-bearers for 2026 Olympic Games

A pair of gold medallists will lead Canada into Milano Cortina 2026.

Moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury and ski-cross star Marielle Thompson were named Canada’s flag-bearers for the opening ceremony in Italy, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced on Wednesday.

Kingsbury, 33, was the Olympic champion in 2018, sandwiched between a pair of silver medals in 2014 and 2022.

“Being named flag-bearer is one of the greatest honours I’ve ever received. It’s truly special to do so alongside an exceptional athlete like Marielle, especially since we got our start in our sport around the same time,” Kingsbury said in a release. “I’ll try to enjoy it all, live in the moment as best I can, because I know it’s going to go by really fast, and it’s something I’ll be able to remember for the rest of my life.”

Known as the greatest moguls skier ever, the Deux-Montagnes, Que., native also owns nine world titles and an even 100 World Cup victories.

He’ll have the chance to add two more Olympic medals to his career haul in Italy as dual moguls makes its Games debut alongside the regular moguls competition. The moguls final is set for Feb. 12, while medals will be awarded in dual moguls on Feb. 15.

Marielle Thompson of Canada celebrates on the podium of the women’s Ski Cross event at the FIS Ski Cross, SX, World Cup, in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP).

Thompson, meanwhile, won her Olympic gold medal in 2014, just the second time ski cross was ever contested at the Games.

The Whistler, B.C., native has competed at both Olympics, placing 17th in PyeongChang before rebounding from a torn ACL to claim silver in Beijing.

“Being asked to carry the Canadian flag is one of the highest honours in my Olympic journey. There are so many amazing athletes to select from, so to be chosen is really kind of unbelievable, but just very special,” said Thompson in a release.

“Mikaël and I have been to each Olympics together, and we’re the same age, so we’ve kind of come up together in this sport. I think we’ve definitely got some camaraderie, and it’s very cool to be sharing this honour together.”

Thompson, 33, suffered another knee injury last March, but bounced back with a World Cup bronze medal earlier in January, showing she is back in form for the Games.

The women’s ski-cross competition is set for Feb. 20.

Jenn Heil, who won gold in moguls skiing the last time the Olympics came to Italy in 2026 and is serving as Canada’s chef de mission, lauded both champion skiers.

“Marielle and Mikaël’s results speak for themselves, but this honour is really about who they’ve been day in, day out throughout their careers. They’ve embodied the Olympic spirit in the most demanding of sports, showing extraordinary longevity, resilience and grit through every challenge thrown their way,” said Heil in a release.

“Just as importantly, they lead by example and elevate everyone around them. They’re outstanding leaders for this team and truly deserving recipients of this honour.”

The opening ceremony for these Winter Olympics will take place on Feb. 6 at the Stadio San Siro in Milan.