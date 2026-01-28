Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives bar media from party convention

Ontario Premier Doug Ford addresses the Ontario PC Convention in Toronto, on Friday Nov. 16 , 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2026 4:35 pm.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 4:40 pm.

Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario has banned media from its upcoming convention for the first time since he became the premier in 2018.

Ford says he is always available to reporters, but the convention will remain closed to them.

The convention is set to take place this weekend at the Toronto Congress Centre in the suburb of Etobicoke, not far from Ford’s home.

Ford is set to have a fireside chat with conservatives on Saturday before joining a dinner.

The party will announce a new executive on Sunday.

Ford declined to weigh in on the Conservative Party of Canada convention being held this weekend in Calgary, where Leader Pierre Poilievre will face a leadership review.

