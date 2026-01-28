Gerber recalls popular arrowroot biscuits in Canada

A nationwide recall has been issued for Gerber brand arrowroot biscuits after soft plastic and paper pieces were found in several batches of the popular infant snack, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall affects 155‑gram packages sold across Canada and online, with officials urging consumers to check their cupboards and immediately discard or return the product.

The CFIA says the product may contain pieces of soft plastic and paper, posing a potential choking hazard for infants and toddlers. The recall was triggered by the manufacturer, Nestlé Canada Inc., which confirmed the issue originated with an ingredient supplier.

UPC Best Before Codes 0 55000 40314 6 5231565504 BB 2026 NO 18 5232565504 BB 2026 NO 19 5233565504 BB 2026 NO 20

Inspectors are also verifying that retailers and distributors have removed the biscuits from shelves nationwide.

The recall, published on Tuesday, is classified as a Class 3 food recall, indicating a low health risk but still requiring consumer action due to the potential presence of foreign material.

The recall affects 155‑gram packages sold across Canada and online, with officials urging consumers to check their cupboards. Photo: CFIA.