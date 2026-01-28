Internet-famous ‘Heated Rivalry’ Canada fleece jacket to go on sale

Actors Francois Arnaud, left, and Hudson Williams, centre, are shown in a Crave's "Heated Rivalry" episode. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Bell Media (Mandatory Credit) Bell Media

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2026 10:45 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 12:00 pm.

The internet-famous fleece jacket from “Heated Rivalry” is making the leap from screen to real life.

First seen in Crave’s hit gay hockey drama on character Shane Hollander when he plays for Team Canada at the Sochi Olympics, the fleece quickly sparked online enthusiasm, with fans repeatedly asking how they could purchase it.

Now, the show’s production company, Accent Aigu Entertainment, has teamed up with Canadian-owned clothing brand Province of Canada to produce and distribute the jacket.

They say 10 per cent of proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization, which will be announced at a later date.

Details regarding pricing, availability and the release date of the have not yet been announced.

“Heated Rivalry” creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady said in a statement that the viral garment is being released entirely because of the show’s fans.

Fans even started an online petition with nearly 4,000 signees urging the actual Team Canada to make Hollander’s fleece part of its official merch at next month’s 2026 Winter Olympics, which had already revealed its gear by Lululemon.

