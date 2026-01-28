4 hospitalized, 1 critically injured after multi‑vehicle crash shuts down northbound Highway 410 in Brampton

680 NewsRadio confirmed that five people were transported to the hospital, including one person taken to a trauma centre with more serious injuries. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 28, 2026 5:44 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 5:56 am.

A violent overnight collision on Highway 410 in Brampton sent four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggered a police search for an individual who fled the scene.

The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down from Steeles Avenue East to Queen Street East after the crash, which happened overnight on Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., near the Clark Boulevard area. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initially described a multi‑vehicle collision with unconfirmed injuries and urged drivers to avoid the area.

Peel paramedics later confirmed with CityNews that they assessed five people. Three suffered minor injuries, one person was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, and a fifth individual refused transport. Ages and genders have not yet been confirmed.

A police source told 680 NewsRadio the crash involved multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. According to that source, three people exited one of the vehicles involved. Two of them were struck on the roadway — one critically, the other with non‑life‑threatening injuries. The third person ran off the highway and is now being sought by authorities. It remains unclear why that individual fled.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Police have not provided an estimated reopening time, but the highway is expected to remain closed for several more hours until the investigation is complete.

