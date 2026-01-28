Robertson calls on provinces to boost funding for transitional housing

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada Gregor Robertson rises in the House of Commons during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 5:08 am.

OTTAWA — The federal housing minister says he wants to see the provinces step up their support to get people off the street and into long-term homes.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Gregor Robertson said he’s generally happy with provincial and municipal support for Ottawa’s bid to ramp up affordable housing construction and double the pace of homebuilding across the country.

Robertson said Build Canada Homes — the federal government’s new agency launched in September to scale up affordable, non-market housing in Canada — has so far received about 450 proposals from provinces, cities and private sector developers to build new affordable housing projects.

“I’m really encouraged right out of the gate because the need is so high in almost all provinces and territories,” he said.

“They are certainly stepping up in general, and there’s room for more activity.”

Specifically, Robertson said there’s a shortfall of funding to help address homelessness.

Build Canada Homes’ initial funding was set at $13 billion. In September, Ottawa set aside $1 billion of that to construct transitional or supportive housing — short-term accommodations meant to bridge people from the shelter system into a more permanent home.

That money came with the expectation that provinces and other partners co-invest in matching employment and health supports for people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

“I, in particular, need to see support from provinces for supportive housing, transitional housing that helps people off the street and out of shelters into stable housing,” Robertson said.

Canada’s premiers are in Ottawa on Wednesday for their winter meeting, and on Thursday will participate in a first ministers’ meeting with Prime Minster Mark Carney.

On the municipal side, the housing minister said he’s been encouraged by many cities across Canada moving ahead with zoning reforms that allow builders to put four units on a lot by default.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

