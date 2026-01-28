Vigil held in Toronto for man killed by U.S. Border Patrol in Minneapolis

A second fatal shooting by U.S. federal agents in Minneapolis has increased the odds of a partial government shutdown. Brian Abel looks at growing divide over funding between Republicans and Democrats.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 28, 2026 7:05 am.

Last Updated January 28, 2026 7:14 am.

Dozens of people gathered outside the U.S. Consulate in Toronto on Tuesday for a vigil in memory of Alex Pretti, who was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol officer in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The 37-year-old was an intensive care nurse at a Veterans Affairs hospital, and his family said he took part in protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. 

U.S. officials have said that Pretti, who had a permit to carry a gun, was armed, and officers fired defensively after he approached them.

But bystander videos do not appear to show Pretti holding a weapon before he was shot and his death has sparked widespread outrage and further protests. 

Organizers of the vigil in Toronto said there were at least 150 people in attendance at one point, while police estimated there were about 60.

Related:

Claudia Calabro, one of the organizers, said it’s important for people to grieve together when experiencing something traumatic.

“My husband’s American, and we have lots of family and friends and loved ones there,” Calabro said.

“We are sick to our stomachs for them and for their communities and their neighbours, but in the end, it doesn’t matter if you know people who are there or not. 

“No one deserves to be murdered in the street for standing up for their neighbour. And that’s what Alex Pretti was doing.”

The Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions said in a statement this week that Pretti was killed “for trying to help and for speaking up for peace.”

The group representing more than 250,000 union nurses said they are “proud of Alex’s actions and stand with his family and colleagues.” 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 hospitalized, 1 critically injured after multi‑vehicle crash shuts down northbound Highway 410 in Brampton

A violent overnight collision has resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 410 in Brampton, sending four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggering a police...

updated

1m ago

3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, no reports of damage

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has been recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont. Tuesday night. There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, according to Earthquakes Canada. It was...

4m ago

2 injured after car and TTC streetcar collide in early-morning crash

A collision between a car and a TTC streetcar sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday, prompting temporary service disruptions on one of Toronto's busiest streetcar routes. Toronto paramedics...

57m ago

Toronto cyclists set to defend bike lane challenge before Ontario's top court

A group of Toronto cyclists are in Ontario's highest court on Wednesday to defend their successful challenge of the province's plan to rip up three stretches of the city's bike lanes. The cyclists,...

17m ago

Top Stories

4 hospitalized, 1 critically injured after multi‑vehicle crash shuts down northbound Highway 410 in Brampton

A violent overnight collision has resulted in the closure of northbound Highway 410 in Brampton, sending four people to the hospital — including one in critical condition — and triggering a police...

updated

1m ago

3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, no reports of damage

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has been recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont. Tuesday night. There are no reports of damage, and none would be expected, according to Earthquakes Canada. It was...

4m ago

2 injured after car and TTC streetcar collide in early-morning crash

A collision between a car and a TTC streetcar sent two people to the hospital early Wednesday, prompting temporary service disruptions on one of Toronto's busiest streetcar routes. Toronto paramedics...

57m ago

Toronto cyclists set to defend bike lane challenge before Ontario's top court

A group of Toronto cyclists are in Ontario's highest court on Wednesday to defend their successful challenge of the province's plan to rip up three stretches of the city's bike lanes. The cyclists,...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

0:59
City of Toronto onto snow removal phase of cleanup

The city of Toronto has initiated its next phase to clear snow on sidewalks and roads as its snow removal plan will take place for the next 48 hours across the city.

19h ago

0:39
Snowplow hits gas meter in fifth incident since weekend storm

Bloor Street has been shut down near Bathurst Street after a sidewalk snow plow struck a gas meter in the area.

20h ago

5:10
Dental surgeon overcomes the odds to keep his career

A dental surgeon in the GTA almost lost his life and his career after he was hit by a car. He shares his remarkable story of how he has managed to start operating again despite his challenging injury.

17h ago

2:32
Toronto’s record-breaking snowfall projected to take several days of cleanup

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from City officials on the snow clearing efforts and where it’s all going to go.

January 26, 2026 7:05 pm EST EST

2:38
Bitterly cold wind chills to end January

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA as wind chills could reach between -25 to -30 overnight. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

January 26, 2026 7:10 pm EST EST

More Videos