WATCH: Transit rider seen jumping onto side of moving GO Train

The CEO of Metrolinx shared security camera footage of a person jumping onto a moving GO train, clinging onto the doors before the conductor stopped the train.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 28, 2026 3:55 pm.

Missing the train by a matter of seconds can be aggravating. But being dead for eternity is worse.

That’s the message from Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay after a transit rider was captured on security video dangerously leaping onto a moving GO Train on the Lakeshore East line last week.

Lindsay said the incident occurred last Wednesday at around 8:33 p.m. on the 9132 train heading to Durham College Oshawa.

Video shows the person jumping onto the moving train and clinging to the side of it as it departs the station.

Lindsay said GO staff quickly realized what was happening, and had to brake suddenly, posing risks to other riders as well.

Luckily, he said, no injuries were reported.

“We’ve all been there before – traffic or life circumstances get us to the station just as the train we intend to take is pulling in,” Lindsay wrote. “We race for the platform only to realize we are not going to make it.”

The CEO said the person in the video “showed us the worst way to deal with that situation.”

“I know just how awful it feels to miss a train. But no exam, meeting, interview or appointment is worth putting yourself or others at risk.”

