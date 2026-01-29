Man who squirted apple cider vinegar on Omar is charged with assaulting and intimidating her

A man is tackled to the ground after spraying an unknown substance on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., during a town hall on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP) © 2026 Star Tribune

By Alanna Durkin Richer And Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2026 1:18 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 2:34 pm.

The Justice Department has charged a man who squirted apple cider vinegar on Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar at an event in Minneapolis, according to court papers made public Thursday.

The man arrested for Tuesday’s attack, Anthony Kazmierczak, faces a charge of forcibly assaulting, opposing, impeding and intimidating Omar, according to a complaint filed in federal court.

Authorities determined that the substance was water and apple cider vinegar, according to an affidavit. After Kazmierczak sprayed Omar with the liquid, he appeared to say, “She’s not resigning. You’re splitting Minnesotans apart,” the affidavit says. Authorities also say that Kazmierczak told a close associate several years ago that “somebody should kill” Omar, court documents say.

It was unclear if Kazmierczak had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. A message was left with the federal defender’s office in Minnesota.

The attack came during a perilous political moment in Minneapolis, where two people have been fatally shot by federal agents during the White House’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Kazmierczak has a criminal history and has made online posts supportive of President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Omar, a refugee from Somalia, has long been a fixture of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric. After she was elected seven years ago, Trump said she should “go back” to her country. He recently described her as “garbage” and said she should be investigated. During a speech in Iowa earlier this week, shortly before Omar was attacked, he said immigrants need to be proud of the United States — “not like Ilhan Omar.”

Omar blamed Trump on Wednesday for threats to her safety.

“Every time the president of the United States has chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket,” Omar told reporters.

Trump accused Omar of staging the attack, telling ABC News, “She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

Kazmierczak was convicted of felony auto theft in 1989, has been arrested multiple times for driving under the influence and has had numerous traffic citations, Minnesota court records show. There are also indications he has had significant financial problems, including two bankruptcy filings.

In social media posts, Kazmierczak criticized former President Joe Biden and referred to Democrats as “angry and liars.” Trump “wants the US is stronger and more prosperous,” he wrote. “Stop other countries from stealing from us.”

In another post, Kazmierczak asked, “When will descendants of slaves pay restitution to Union soldiers’ families for freeing them/dying for them, and not sending them back to Africa?”

Threats against members of Congress have increased in recent years, peaking in 2021 following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters before dipping slightly, only to climb again, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Capitol Police.

Officials said they investigated nearly 15,000 “concerning statements, behaviors, and communications directed against Members of Congress, their families, staff, and the Capitol Complex” in 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'We’ve had enough': Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks. “This has gone on long enough,” said Mario...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Stepfather of missing children from Nova Scotia arrested on assault charges

RCMP arrested the stepfather of the Sullivan children missing from Pictou County, on unrelated charges, police told CityNews. On Monday, around 11:30 a.m., Daniel Martell, 34, was arrested and is facing...

1m ago

SIU not investigating after lawyer alleges she was assaulted by police at Oshawa courthouse

Ontario's police watchdog says it is not currently investigating allegations that police officers assaulted a lawyer at an Oshawa courthouse. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it was notified...

2h ago

Relatives of Afzaal family call for more than ‘open channels’ on Canada’s day to combat Islamophobia

They came to Canada with big dreams and a belief in commitment to society.  That’s how relatives Ali and Hina Islam are remembering Salman Afzaal, Madhia Salman, Talat Afzaal and 15-year-old...

1h ago

Top Stories

'We’ve had enough': Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks. “This has gone on long enough,” said Mario...

SPEAKERS CORNER

2h ago

Stepfather of missing children from Nova Scotia arrested on assault charges

RCMP arrested the stepfather of the Sullivan children missing from Pictou County, on unrelated charges, police told CityNews. On Monday, around 11:30 a.m., Daniel Martell, 34, was arrested and is facing...

1m ago

SIU not investigating after lawyer alleges she was assaulted by police at Oshawa courthouse

Ontario's police watchdog says it is not currently investigating allegations that police officers assaulted a lawyer at an Oshawa courthouse. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it was notified...

2h ago

Relatives of Afzaal family call for more than ‘open channels’ on Canada’s day to combat Islamophobia

They came to Canada with big dreams and a belief in commitment to society.  That’s how relatives Ali and Hina Islam are remembering Salman Afzaal, Madhia Salman, Talat Afzaal and 15-year-old...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

4h ago

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

19h ago

3:06
Deep freeze continues into Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday as the city remains caught in the brutal wind chills that have settled into southern Ontario over the past week.

20h ago

3:08
Toronto to focus on sidewalk clearing as snow removal operations begin

Saying there is room for improvement, Toronto's city manager says crews will prioritize sidewalk clearing. As Alan Carter reports, city councillors say the city is doing a better job with the snow this year.

21h ago

0:33
Person caught jumping onto moving GO train

The CEO of Metrolinx shared security camera footage of a person jumping onto a moving GO train, clinging onto the doors before the conductor stopped the train.

January 28, 2026 3:04 pm EST EST

More Videos