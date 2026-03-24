Rollercoaster weather ahead as temperatures swing in the GTA

Rainy weather is seen here in Toronto in this undated image. Photo: Getty. redtea

By Natasha Ramsahai

Posted March 24, 2026 6:39 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2026 6:45 am.

Torontonians are waking up to a chilly Tuesday as temperatures swing up and down throughout the week.

Tuesday morning will feel chilly along with sunny conditions. The high is expected to be near seasonal, sitting around 5°C. The low will be -2°C.

By Wednesday afternoon, conditions are expected to somewhat improve. Although it will be cloudy with a chance of showers, temperatures will potentially rebound to a more seasonal high near 6°C. There is also a chance of flurries as temperatures drop to a low of 1°C in the evening.

Big temperature swing later in the week

A big shift comes in on Thursday.

A cold front moving through the GTA will bring rain during the afternoon and evening, potentially affecting the afternoon commute. Rainfall amounts are expected to total around 10 millimetres, with heavier rain north of Toronto.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will briefly surge, with highs reaching 12 to 13°C. The low is expected to be -1°C.

Those conditions don’t last as Friday shifts into chillier but sunny conditions. Temperatures are expected to fall sharply, with a high near 0°C and a low of -5°C.

Seasonal and spring-like conditions are expected to arrive next week.

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