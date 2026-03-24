Canadians made fewer round-trips to the U.S. in January: StatCan

New data from Statistics Canada shows the number of Canadian residents making round trips to the United States was down in January 2026 compared to last year.

StatCan says Canadian residents made 2.1 million return trips to the U.S. in January 2026, marking a 22 per cent decline compared to January 2025. This is the 13th consecutive month of year-over-year decline.

At the same time, trips to Canada by U.S. residents went down 0.3 per cent from January 2025.

Canadians travelling more overseas

Compared to January 2025, StatCan says the number of Canadian residents making round trips to countries overseas increased 10.6 per cent, while those travelling into Canada from overseas decreased 2.1 per cent.

The agency says 303,200 overseas residents arrived in Canada, down 2.1 per cent, and marking the first decline since March 2025.

In January, the top three countries of residence for overseas visitors to Canada were from Mexico, the United Kingdom and France — all three destinations accounting for 28.2 per cent of all overseas arrivals in Canada.

Meanwhile, Canadian residents making trips overseas saw an increase of 10.6 per cent in January 2026 compared to 2025.