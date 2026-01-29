Science Centre roof appears unharmed despite record Toronto snowfall

An overhead view of the Ontario Science Centre is shown in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Tina Yazdani

Posted January 29, 2026 5:32 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 5:36 pm.

Critics are once again questioning the Ford government’s decision to close the Ontario Science Centre abruptly, and the reason behind it, days after a record winter storm pummelled Toronto.

A year and a half ago, government officials announced that engineers had found structural issues with the roof of the 55-year-old facility. The engineering report found that there were several roof panels “in a distressed, high-risk condition” that could fail under the weight of snow.

But days after a record snowfall, the roof appears unharmed – at least from the outside – leading local leaders to once again criticize the government’s reason for the closure.

“The closure of the science centre was done under false pretenses, and the roof has demonstrated itself to have more integrity than the Doug Ford government itself,” said Coun. Josh Matlow.  

Earlier this week, Ford was asked if he did, in fact, provide a false reason for the closure of the science centre.

“Not at all. I had two independent engineering firms telling me it’d be dangerous, and when there are children in there and saying there’s a possibility of the roof collapsing, I’m not gonna chance having children in there, and I’m responsible for that – not happening,” he told reporters on Monday.

The engineering reports Ford referenced never explicitly stated that a closure was necessary, but rather that repairs were needed in specific sections of the roof.

An independent firm tells CityNews that if keeping the facility open was a danger to the public, the engineers involved would have been legally obligated to say so.

“The engineer never said close the centre,” said Yasser Korany, a consulting forensic engineer with KSI Engineering. “Even the manner by which they went about closing it, there was no rush, there was no imminent danger.” 

Removing the record amount of snow from the science centre roof is no easy task. Infrastructure Ontario tells CityNews that only limited snow removal has taken place in select areas and under strict engineering controls. It’s unknown what the condition of the building is from the inside.

“If they don’t maintain it and keep the heat on, it might actually deteriorate because of neglect,” said Matlow.

Infrastructure Ontario says it is taking preventative measures to maintain the integrity of the structure and roof since the facility was closed.

While it is clear the Ford government will not reopen the science centre at its previous location, calls are growing louder to reopen the building in some capacity.

“If they were to make the ill-fated mistake of replacing it with something else, it damn well better be able to live up to that standard of delivering educational, community, and cultural prosperity,” said Liberal MPP Adil Shamji.  

When the government announced the abrupt closure of the science centre, its press release said the Ontario Place facility would open “as early as” 2028. However, a 2024 report from Ontario’s auditor general on the Ontario Place redevelopment said, “the new building is expected to open in 2029.”

Last December, the province announced the science centre would open an interim location at Toronto’s Harbourfront Centre in the summer of 2026.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman critically injured after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A woman has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6...

15m ago

New housing addresses Black youth homelessness in Peel Region

Celebration in Mississauga on Thursday with the opening of the brand new REST House, a purpose-built housing project aimed at addressing homelessness among Black youth in Peel Region.  The initiative...

23m ago

'We’ve had enough': Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks. “This has gone on long enough,” said Mario...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Relatives of Afzaal family call for more than ‘open channels’ on Canada’s day to combat Islamophobia

They came to Canada with big dreams and a belief in commitment to society.  That’s how relatives Ali and Hina Islam are remembering Salman Afzaal, Madhia Salman, Talat Afzaal and 15-year-old...

4h ago

Top Stories

Woman critically injured after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A woman has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6...

15m ago

New housing addresses Black youth homelessness in Peel Region

Celebration in Mississauga on Thursday with the opening of the brand new REST House, a purpose-built housing project aimed at addressing homelessness among Black youth in Peel Region.  The initiative...

23m ago

'We’ve had enough': Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks. “This has gone on long enough,” said Mario...

SPEAKERS CORNER

5h ago

Relatives of Afzaal family call for more than ‘open channels’ on Canada’s day to combat Islamophobia

They came to Canada with big dreams and a belief in commitment to society.  That’s how relatives Ali and Hina Islam are remembering Salman Afzaal, Madhia Salman, Talat Afzaal and 15-year-old...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Workers of Etobicoke company seek answers and back pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

5h ago

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

7h ago

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

22h ago

3:06
Deep freeze continues into Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday as the city remains caught in the brutal wind chills that have settled into southern Ontario over the past week.

January 28, 2026 6:39 pm EST EST

3:08
Toronto to focus on sidewalk clearing as snow removal operations begin

Saying there is room for improvement, Toronto's city manager says crews will prioritize sidewalk clearing. As Alan Carter reports, city councillors say the city is doing a better job with the snow this year.

January 28, 2026 6:00 pm EST EST

More Videos