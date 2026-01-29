Trump threatens tariffs on any country selling oil to Cuba, a move that puts pressure on Mexico

A driver refuels others wait in a long line behind to fill up at a gas station in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All right reserved

By Michelle L. Price And Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press

Posted January 29, 2026 7:21 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 7:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that would impose a tariff on any goods from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba, a move that could further cripple an island plagued by a deepening energy crisis.

The order would primarily put pressure on Mexico, a government that has acted as an oil lifeline for Cuba and has constantly voiced solidarity for the U.S. adversary even as President Claudia Sheinbaum has sought to build a strong relationship with Trump.

This week has been marked by speculation that Mexico would slash oil shipments to Cuba under mounting pressure by Trump to distance itself from the Cuban government.

In its deepening energy and economic crisis – fueled in part by strict economic sanctions by the U.S. – Cuba has relied heavily on foreign assistance and oil shipments from allies like Mexico, Russia and Venezuela, before a U.S. military operation ousted former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Since the Venezuela operation, Trump has said that no more Venezuelan oil will go to Cuba and that the Cuban government is ready to fall.

In its most recent report, Pemex said it shipped nearly 20,000 barrels of oil per day to Cuba from January through Sept. 30, 2025. That month, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Mexico City. Afterward, Jorge Piñon, an expert at the University of Texas Energy Institute who tracks shipments using satellite technology, said the figure had fallen to about 7,000 barrels.

Sheinbaum has been incredibly vague about where her country stood, and this week has given roundabout and ambiguous answers to inquiries about the shipments, and dodged reporters questions in her morning press briefings.

On Tuesday, Sheinbaum said that Mexico’s state oil company, PEMEX, had at least temporarily paused some oil shipments to Cuba, but struck an ambiguous tone, saying the pause was part of general fluctuations in oil supplies and that it was a “sovereign decision” not made under pressure from the United States. Sheinbaum has said that Mexico would continue to show solidarity with Havana, but didn’t clarify what kind of support Mexico would offer.

On Wednesday, the Latin American leader claimed she never said that Mexico has completely “suspended” shipments and that “humanitarian aid” to Cuba would continue and that decisions about shipments to Cuba were determined by PEMEX contracts.

“So the contract determines when shipments are sent and when they are not sent,” Sheinbaum said.

The lack of clarity from the leader has underscored the extreme pressure Mexico and other Latin American nations are under as Trump has grown more confrontational following the Venezuelan operation.

It remains unclear what the Thursday order by Trump will mean for Cuba, which has been roiled by crisis for years and a U.S. embargo. Anxieties were already simmering on the Caribbean island as many drivers sat in long lines this week for gasoline, many unsure of what would come next.

——

Janetsky reported from Mexico City.

Michelle L. Price And Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6 p.m. for reports that...

updated

28m ago

Trump threatens 50 per cent tariffs, decertification of Canadian-made business jets

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again threatening tariffs against Canada, this time turning his focus on the country's aircraft manufacturing industry. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump...

8m ago

Science Centre roof appears unharmed despite record Toronto snowfall

Critics are once again questioning the Ford government's decision to close the Ontario Science Centre abruptly, and the reason behind it, days after a record winter storm pummelled Toronto. A year and...

17m ago

New housing addresses Black youth homelessness in Peel Region

Celebration in Mississauga on Thursday with the opening of the brand new REST House, a purpose-built housing project aimed at addressing homelessness among Black youth in Peel Region.  The initiative...

2h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead after being struck by transport truck in Brampton

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton. Police in Peel Region say they were called to the intersection of Queen Street West and McLaughlin Road just before 6 p.m. for reports that...

updated

28m ago

Trump threatens 50 per cent tariffs, decertification of Canadian-made business jets

U.S. President Donald Trump is once again threatening tariffs against Canada, this time turning his focus on the country's aircraft manufacturing industry. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump...

8m ago

Science Centre roof appears unharmed despite record Toronto snowfall

Critics are once again questioning the Ford government's decision to close the Ontario Science Centre abruptly, and the reason behind it, days after a record winter storm pummelled Toronto. A year and...

17m ago

New housing addresses Black youth homelessness in Peel Region

Celebration in Mississauga on Thursday with the opening of the brand new REST House, a purpose-built housing project aimed at addressing homelessness among Black youth in Peel Region.  The initiative...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Workers of Etobicoke company seek answers and back pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

7h ago

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

9h ago

1:45
GM to cut more than 1,000 jobs at Oshawa plant by Friday

General Motors is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply chain.

8h ago

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

January 28, 2026 8:12 pm EST EST

3:06
Deep freeze continues into Thursday

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday as the city remains caught in the brutal wind chills that have settled into southern Ontario over the past week.

January 28, 2026 6:39 pm EST EST

More Videos