Peel police mourning the loss of service dog, Kylo, to cancer

Kylo, a Peel Regional Police service dog, passed away from cancer on March 20. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 23, 2026 9:21 pm.

Peel police are mourning the loss of one of their service dogs, Kylo, to cancer.

Police Service Dog Kylo started working with Peel police in January of 2019 alongside his handle Cst. Mario Pittarelli. He was still an active service dog when he died on March 20 following a battle with cancer.

Kylo was responsible for over 100 arrests during his time as a general service dog trained in narcotics detection. He attended thousands of calls for service and assisted in several investigations, laying a significant role in combatting auto theft and organized crime.

He also did extensive work at Toronto Pearson International Airport alongside Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The pup was described as an exceptional working dog and a beloved member of the policing community.

“Kylo was also affectionately known as one of the friendliest police dogs in the service. He brought unmatched energy to his work. Whether eagerly searching for narcotics or chewing on his favourite ball, his enthusiasm was constant,” read a police release.

“Kylo’s sudden passing is a significant loss to the service, his handler, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him. His dedication, loyalty, and contributions to public safety will not be forgotten.”

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