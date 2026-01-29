Vancouver-based Hootsuite bracing for protest over U.S. Homeland Security, ICE contract

A Hootsuite office in Vancouver. (Chad Harris, CityNews Image)

By Michael Williams

Posted January 29, 2026 8:35 pm.

A Vancouver-based social media company is preparing for a large protest outside its headquarters Friday afternoon, amid growing backlash over a contract tied to U.S. immigration enforcement.

Organized by Democracy Rising, demonstrators plan to gather outside Hootsuite’s offices near 5th Avenue and Quebec Street at 3 p.m.

The group is calling on Hootsuite to end a contract signed in 2024 with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

U.S. government procurement records show the deal — routed through a federal contractor — is worth up to US$2.8 million and covers social media management tools and support services.

Democracy Rising co-founder Kalisi Ferretti-Gallon tells 1130 NewsRadio the protest is meant to draw attention to what the group sees as the ethical implications of Canadian companies doing business with ICE.

“It’s not about terms of service,” Ferretti-Gallon said.

“It’s about whether continuing to provide services to an agency engaged in widespread civil rights violations is responsible.”

The planned protest comes as ICE faces international criticism amid ongoing immigration crackdowns across the U.S., specifically in Minnesota, where two U.S. citizens were killed in separate federal agent-involved shootings this month.

In a statement earlier this week, Hootsuite CEO Irina Novoselsky acknowledged ICE’s “devastating” actions, but defended the company’s position, saying the contract does not involve tracking or surveillance of individuals.

Democracy Rising feels that explanation falls short and argues that providing communications tools still materially supports enforcement operations.

“Canadian companies have a duty as part of Canadian Society, they do not get to hide behind just complying with terms of services. And they don’t get to get away with pretending that compliance is the same thing as responsibility,” Ferretti-Gallon said.

Organizers say they expect between 200 and 500 people to attend Friday’s demonstration.

Vancouver police confirm they are aware of the planned protest, and additional officers will be deployed to maintain order and minimize disruptions in the area.

Democracy Rising is also organizing a solidarity march in downtown Vancouver on Saturday afternoon, “calling for ICE to be held accountable” for the shooting death of Reene Goode on Jan 7.

-With files from The Canadian Press

