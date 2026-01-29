SPEAKERS CORNER

‘We’ve had enough’: Etobicoke company workers demand answers after weeks without pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

By Pat Taney

Posted January 29, 2026 12:49 pm.

Last Updated January 29, 2026 12:51 pm.

Several union employees of an Etobicoke millwork shop reached out to Speakers Corner after failing to get answers and pay from their employer for weeks.

“This has gone on long enough,” said Mario Grossi, who has worked for Flair Woodworking, a company which owns Scepter Industries on Humberline Drive, for the past 30 years.

“Over the past two years our pay has been sporadic and over the past few months it’s been nonexistent,” he said.

Grossi estimates he is owed at least 10 weeks of back pay. Three other workers who spoke with Speakers Corner say they are owed the same.

 “We were supposed to be paid in full by November 30. That came and went. Then it was pushed to mid-December but we’re still waiting,” said Grossi.

He and the others say they continue to show up for work, worried that if they quit, they’ll lose all hope of getting the back pay.

“That’s the only reason why we’re still here,” hee said. “Now this about principle and we will not back down until we get the pay owed to us.”

Speakers Corner met with the group during a break from their work, outside the shop. When we arrived, the front doors to the building were open, but when we went to get a comment from the company’s owner to respond to the allegations, the doors were locked.

Multiple calls to the owner also went unanswered.

The workers are represented by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, Local 1072.

A union spokesperson said they have already pursued all legal avenues to recover the amounts owed to workers, including orders and judgements against the employer through the collective agreement arbitration procedures and the Ontario courts.

“The Union has taken steps to enforce the orders for the outstanding amounts owed to Flair’s employees but with limited success. The Union understands that Flair and Scepter – an associated company – have many creditors that are in a similar situation seeking to collect outstanding debts,” said UBC local union coordinator Jennifer Bennett.

 But the workers say they are frustrated their demands for pay remain unanswered.

“We feel let down by the union, some of us we’re told to find other jobs and that’s not what I want to hear from my union, we’d like to see more done,” said Grossi.

The union will continue to pursue all enforcement mechanisms to collect the amounts owed, “as well as taking all available steps to ensure that there are no unfair reprisals against the employees as part of the union’s continued representation of its bargaining unit members,” Bennett said.

Workers are also taking action and many have filed complaints with the Ontario Ministry of Labour.

“They told us it will take some time to look into the claims. They also advised us to get legal representation, which is another option we’re looking at right now,” said Grossi.

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

SIU not investigating after lawyer alleges she was assaulted by police at Oshawa courthouse

Ontario's police watchdog says it is not currently investigating allegations that police officers assaulted a lawyer at an Oshawa courthouse. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it was notified...

20m ago

Advocates say lessons from Kitchener and Waterloo's Ion LRT could help Toronto transit projects

CityNews Toronto visited Kitchener to see the Ion LRT system in action. Advocates say some early operational issues have seen been corrected.

3m ago

'Misguided': More than 700 GM Oshawa jobs cut as final third shift ends on Thursday

Hundreds of autoworkers will walk into the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Complex on Thursday night knowing it will be their last time on the third shift, as the company cuts more than 700 direct jobs...

37m ago

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto, GTA on Thursday night into Friday

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning. Environment...

40m ago

Top Stories

SIU not investigating after lawyer alleges she was assaulted by police at Oshawa courthouse

Ontario's police watchdog says it is not currently investigating allegations that police officers assaulted a lawyer at an Oshawa courthouse. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says it was notified...

20m ago

Advocates say lessons from Kitchener and Waterloo's Ion LRT could help Toronto transit projects

CityNews Toronto visited Kitchener to see the Ion LRT system in action. Advocates say some early operational issues have seen been corrected.

3m ago

'Misguided': More than 700 GM Oshawa jobs cut as final third shift ends on Thursday

Hundreds of autoworkers will walk into the General Motors Oshawa Assembly Complex on Thursday night knowing it will be their last time on the third shift, as the company cuts more than 700 direct jobs...

37m ago

Dangerously cold Arctic air set to grip Toronto, GTA on Thursday night into Friday

Toronto is bracing for a blast of dangerously cold Arctic air beginning Thursday night, with wind chills expected to plunge to near –30 and temperatures remaining bitterly low through Friday morning. Environment...

40m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Ontario's education minister places 7th school board under provincial control

The Ford government is pulling another education power play, taking control of Peel's public school board, the second-largest in the province, and the York Catholic District School Board could follow in a matter of weeks.

17h ago

3:08
Toronto to focus on sidewalk clearing as snow removal operations begin

Saying there is room for improvement, Toronto's city manager says crews will prioritize sidewalk clearing. As Alan Carter reports, city councillors say the city is doing a better job with the snow this year.

19h ago

0:33
Person caught jumping onto moving GO train

The CEO of Metrolinx shared security camera footage of a person jumping onto a moving GO train, clinging onto the doors before the conductor stopped the train.

22h ago

1:08
Chopper footage captures take down of break-and-enter suspects

Footage from a York Regional Police helicopter captured the moment four suspects were taken down over suspected break and entry in Vaughan, Ontario.

January 28, 2026 10:48 am EST EST

0:34
Overnight 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded near Orillia, Ontario

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by Earthquakes Canada near Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday night.

January 28, 2026 10:28 am EST EST

More Videos