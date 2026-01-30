Canadian man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting 100-plus girls in the United States

FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice logo is seen on a podium before a press conference, May 6, 2025, at the Justice Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)

By Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Posted January 30, 2026 2:05 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 3:11 pm.

A 40-year-old man from Toronto has pleaded guilty in the United States for sexually exploiting more than 100 children on social media.

The U.S. Justice Department says the Canadian man pleaded guilty in a Washington, D.C., court to charges of production of child pornography and coercion and enticement of a minor.

The department says the accused man was arrested on Dec. 3 after being temporarily surrendered to the U.S., where he has remained incarcerated pending trial.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva says the man was hiding in another country behind a fabricated online persona, and he “used manipulation, threats and fear to coerce juveniles into producing and engaging in sexually explicit acts.”

The Justice Department says the 40-year-old admitted under a plea agreement that he sexually exploited more than 100 girls by posing as an American teenage boy for seven years, up until he was arrested in Canada.

It says the victims ranged in age from 11 to 17 years old and they were located all over the United States.

The accused pleaded guilty to similar offences in Canada in October 2022 and was sentenced to 12 years in prison in the Canadian justice system.

The U.S. Justice Department says the man is facing a maximum penalty of life in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison, in addition to fines and a period of supervised release for the charges in the U.S.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2026.

Maan Alhmidi, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

Catherine O’Hara, a gifted Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum who starred as Macaulay Culkin’s harried mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as the dramatically ditzy wealthy...

53m ago

Tributes pour in as Canadians, celebrities react to Catherine O'Hara's death

Tributes have began to pour in honouring Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara who died Wednesday at the age of 71 after a brief illness. Here are some of the Canadians, actors, comedians and...

7m ago

Suspect arrested after online threats directed at Pickering mosque: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after he allegedly made online threats towards a Pickering mosque. The RCMP notified Durham police on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, about the alleged...

1h ago

4 injured in 2 related collisions involving Durham transit bus in Clarington

Four people were injured in two collisions connected in Clarington on Thursday afternoon. Durham police say the original collision occurred when a Durham Region Transit (DRT) bus pulled off the roadway...

1h ago

Top Stories

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara dies at 71

Catherine O’Hara, a gifted Canadian-born comic actor and “SCTV” alum who starred as Macaulay Culkin’s harried mother in two “Home Alone” movies and won an Emmy as the dramatically ditzy wealthy...

53m ago

Tributes pour in as Canadians, celebrities react to Catherine O'Hara's death

Tributes have began to pour in honouring Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O'Hara who died Wednesday at the age of 71 after a brief illness. Here are some of the Canadians, actors, comedians and...

7m ago

Suspect arrested after online threats directed at Pickering mosque: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after he allegedly made online threats towards a Pickering mosque. The RCMP notified Durham police on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, about the alleged...

1h ago

4 injured in 2 related collisions involving Durham transit bus in Clarington

Four people were injured in two collisions connected in Clarington on Thursday afternoon. Durham police say the original collision occurred when a Durham Region Transit (DRT) bus pulled off the roadway...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
FROM 2016: Catherine O'Hara looks back on her career, love for Canadian film

In an interview with City News in 2016 during Telefilm Canada's Evening with Canada's Stars, Catherine O'Hara looked back on her career and her love for Canadian talent.

2h ago

0:40
Don Lemon arrested after covering anti-ICE protest at Minnesota church

Journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested after covering an anti-ICE protest during a service at a Minnesota church.

5h ago

2:32
Southern Ontario under extreme cold warning

Most of Southern Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as some regions could see temperatures as low as -34.

5h ago

2:21
Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs hit

The final midnight shift wrapped up at 6:30 a.m., closing a chapter for more than 700 GM employees and triggering hundreds more job losses across the supply chain. Dilshad Burman has more.

5h ago

2:05
Extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the GTA

A yellow cold warning is in effect as wind chills will make it feel closer to -35 in some areas on Friday morning.

21h ago

More Videos