Conservatives converge on downtown Calgary, eager to hear from party leader Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre arrives on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted January 30, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 8:24 am.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is set to address his party faithful this evening in Calgary, in a speech that many anticipate will set the tone for the Tories heading into the next election.

The party on Thursday kicked off its national convention, where delegates are expected to signal their support for Poilievre’s continued leadership.

Conservative member of Parliament Andrew Scheer says he thinks there will be many delegates who’ve never attended a convention before, but are there because of Poilievre.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is also set to speak at the event, but a number of other conservative premiers who were in Ottawa meeting with the prime minister won’t be making an appearance.

Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party is holding its own convention this weekend in Ontario, a schedule that was set after the federal party announced its own date.

Nova Scotia’s Tim Houston is skipping the convention, as is Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who says he wishes Poilievre well and expects him to get strong support.

