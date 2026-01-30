Man found not criminally responsible for beheading mother missing: police

Photos of Thomas Brailsford, who is being sought by police after going missing in West Queen West neighbourhood on January 30, 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted January 30, 2026 10:39 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 10:42 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a 65-year-old man who went missing from the West Queen West neighbourhood.

Investigators say Thomas Brailsford was last seen around 3 p.m. on January 30 in the Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road area.

Brailsford is described as six-feet-four, 176 pounds, with a thin build, long grey hair in a ponytail, and a long grey beard. He was last seen wearing a black toque hat, white shirt, thick black winter jacket, blue pants and grey shoes.

In 2010, Brailsford was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 78-year-old mother, who was found dead in her Scarlett Road apartment.

In 2011, Brailsford was found not criminally responsible and was sent to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

Brailsford has gone missing on at least three other occasions since 2014 while in custody.

