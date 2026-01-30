Melania? Nah, says Toronto moviegoers as pricey political documentary sees low pre-sales

First lady Melania Trump walks from the stage after speaking before the premiere of her movie "Melania" at The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 30, 2026 11:38 am.

The trailer for a new documentary from First Lady Melania Trump that hits theatres in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and across Canada today features the teaser line “Everyone wants to know, so here it is.”

But if pre-sales of Melania in Toronto are any indication, we want to know about as much as we want more snow.

As of 11:30 a.m., seat pre-sales at Cineplex’s flagship downtown Toronto cinema at Richmond and John streets look dismal.

Just a handful of seats have been snagged for today’s first four screenings of the documentary at Scotiabank Theatre. For the 8:45 p.m. Friday night screening — usually a hot date night slot — just three seats have been reserved.

Seat sales of Melania at Scotiabank Theatre for the 8:45 p.m. showing on Friday night. Cineplex

Melania, which debuted at the Trump Kennedy Center on Thursday night, focuses on the 20 days leading up to the inauguration of President Donald Trump in 2025.

The Cineplex website says the film offers “unprecedented access” to that time period through the eyes of the First Lady.

“Step inside Melania Trump’s world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and reenters public life with her family,” the promotion reads.

“With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, Mrs. Trump returns to one of the world’s most powerful roles.”

Cineplex tells CityNews the film will be playing at four theatres in the GTA, but wouldn’t comment on ticket sales.

“As a publicly traded company, we don’t disclose specific numbers or insights around ticket sales,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Melania, produced by AmazonMGM Studios at a reported $40 million, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run.

“It’s beautiful, it’s emotional, it’s fashionable, it’s cinematic, and I’m very proud of it,” the 55-year-old First Lady said at the Trump Kennedy Center debut on Thursday.

With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

1h ago

'Said our goodbyes': Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs take effect

Hundreds of autoworkers at the General Motors (GM) Oshawa Assembly Complex walked off the line for the last time early Friday morning, marking the end of the plant's third shift and the beginning of sweeping...

2h ago

Sections of DVP, Gardiner closed this weekend for bridge work: What you need to know

Driving around Toronto will be a bit more difficult this weekend with the closure of the southern end of the Don Valley Parkway and the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, and the city's ongoing snow...

1h ago

Talks aimed at ending impending Crown Royal boycott ongoing

A deal to keep Crown Royal on LCBO shelves could be close at hand. A spokesperson for Crown Royal maker Diageo tells 680 NewsRadio that it’s now, "'in ongoing discussions with Premier Ford’s team,”...

19m ago

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

1h ago

'Said our goodbyes': Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs take effect

Hundreds of autoworkers at the General Motors (GM) Oshawa Assembly Complex walked off the line for the last time early Friday morning, marking the end of the plant's third shift and the beginning of sweeping...

2h ago

Sections of DVP, Gardiner closed this weekend for bridge work: What you need to know

Driving around Toronto will be a bit more difficult this weekend with the closure of the southern end of the Don Valley Parkway and the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, and the city's ongoing snow...

1h ago

Talks aimed at ending impending Crown Royal boycott ongoing

A deal to keep Crown Royal on LCBO shelves could be close at hand. A spokesperson for Crown Royal maker Diageo tells 680 NewsRadio that it’s now, "'in ongoing discussions with Premier Ford’s team,”...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the GTA

A yellow cold warning is in effect as wind chills will make it feel closer to -35 in some areas on Friday morning.

17h ago

2:04
Workers of Etobicoke company seek answers and back pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

23h ago

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

January 29, 2026 10:44 am EST EST

1:45
GM to cut more than 1,000 jobs at Oshawa plant by Friday

General Motors is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply chain.

January 29, 2026 11:25 am EST EST

2:32
Snow brings extra challenges for people with disabilities

Getting around the city is a chore right now, even after most sidewalks and roads have been plowed. And as Beverly Andrews shows us, it's even more challenging for those living with disabilities.

January 28, 2026 7:07 pm EST EST

More Videos