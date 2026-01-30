Suspect arrested after online threats directed at Pickering mosque: Durham police

Durham Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after he allegedly made online threats towards a Pickering mosque.

The RCMP notified Durham police on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, about the alleged threats directed at the Ahmadiyya Durham Mosque Baitul Mahdi at 3505 Salem Road.

The next day a suspect was identified and arrested at a residence in Toronto.

Ivan John Mujan, 65, is now facing a singe count of uttering threats.

He was released on an Undertaking.

“We recognize the significant impact these types of incidents have on our community, particularly among members of the Muslim communities,” a Durham police release states.

“Acts that target or instill fear in any group are unacceptable and we remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in our community.”