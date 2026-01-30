Tributes pour in as Canadians, celebrities react to Catherine O’Hara’s death

Legendary Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara, known for her iconic roles in 'SCTV,' 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Home Alone,' has died at the age of 71.

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 30, 2026 3:20 pm.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 3:55 pm.

Tributes have began to pour in honouring Canadian actress and comedian Catherine O’Hara who died Wednesday at the age of 71 after a brief illness.

Here are some of the Canadians, actors, comedians and celebrities who have paid tribute to the iconic actress.

Macaulay Culkin

O’Hara’s on screen son in the classic Home Alone movies, Macaulay Culkin wrote in an Instagram post, “Mama. I thought we had more time. I wanted more.”

Accompanied by a still from the first Home Alone movie and a recent photo from Culkin’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in which O’Hara attended, he added. “I love you. I’ll see you later.”

Michael Buble

Fellow Canadian and singer/songwriter Michael Buble called O’Hara one-of-a-kind in his tribute.

“She wasn’t just a legendary artist, actor and comedian. She was an ambassador for Canada in the truest sense: brilliant, fearless, deeply original, and so full of humanity,” read his Instagram post.

“My heart is broken for her family, her loved ones, and everyone who adored her, both here in Canada and around the world.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he joins Canadians and other fans mourning the loss of O’Hara, adding she will be dearly missed, in a social media post.

“Over five decades of work, Catherine earned her place in the canon of Canadian comedy — from the iconic Toronto production of Godspell to SCTV to Schitt’s Creek. Canada has lost a legend.”

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, who recently shared the screen with O’Hara in season 2 of The Last of Us, said he was eternally grateful to have worked with her and “genius to be near you.”

“There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always.”

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences to O’Hara’s family adding she was a “beloved Canadian icon with a rare gift for comedy and heart.”

“She made people laugh across generations and helped bring Canadian storytelling to the world in a way only she could,” said Trudeau in a post on X.

Meryl Streep

The iconic actress celebrated O’Hara saying she brought “love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed,” said Meryl Streep in a statement, who co-starred with the comedian in the 1986 film Heartburn.

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek crew member on Catherine O’Hara’s legacy: ‘Statement to Canadian cinema’

Tom Green

Canadian comedian Tom Green took to X to pay tribute to the comedy legend.

“She’s kept me and millions of others entertained throughout my lifetime — from her brilliant work on SCTV, to Home Alone, Beetlejuice, Best in Show, Schitt’s Creek, and so many other films and television classics. Her characters brought so much joy and laughter to the world.”

Chris Hadfield

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield called O’Hara, “a great Canadian example of grit, talent, originality and laughter-filled optimism. All the wonderful things you have done will live on,” in a post on X.

Ron Howard

The American director who worked with O’Hara on the 1994 comedy The Paper said the news of her death was “shattering,” in a social media post.

“What a wonderful person, artist and collaborator. I was lucky enough to direct, produce and act in projects with her and she was simply growing more brilliant with each year,” he shared.

Pierre Poilievre

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he and his wife Anaida were “deeply saddened” to learn of O’Hara’s passing.

“Through decades of unforgettable performances from SCTV to Home Alone to Schitt’s Creek, she brought joy and laughter to generations of Canadians and showed the best of Canadian talent to audiences around the world. Her talent and warmth left a lasting mark on our culture,” read his post on X.

With files from The Associated Press

