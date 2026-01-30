Lindsey Vonn says ‘Olympic dream is not over’ after crashing in last downhill before Winter Games

United States' Lindsey Vonn grimaces as she approaches the finish area after crashing, during an alpine ski, women’s World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) © KEYSTONE / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

By The Associated Press

Posted January 30, 2026 10:58 am.

Last Updated January 30, 2026 11:56 am.

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland —  Lindsey Vonn crashed and injured her left knee on Friday in her final downhill race before the Olympics, but said she still hopes to recover in time for the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

“This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics… but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback,” the 41-year-old American wrote on Instragram, hours after she was airlifted off the course for medical checks. “My Olympic dream is not over.”

Vonn was the third skier to crash in the World Cup race in Crans-Montana when she lost control while landing a jump and ended up tangled in the safety nets on the upper portion of the course.

She got up after receiving medical attention for about five minutes, seemingly in pain and using her poles to steady herself. Vonn then skied slowly to the finish line, stopping a couple of times on the way down and clutching her left knee.

“I crashed today in the Downhill race in Switzerland and injured my left knee. I am discussing the situation with my doctors and team and will continue to undergo further exams,” Vonn wrote in her Instagram post. “Thank you for all of the love and support. I will give more information when I have it.”

The race, which was held in difficult conditions with low visibility, was canceled after Vonn’s crash.

The American, who was expected to be one of the biggest stars of the Games, limped into a tent for medical attention before being airlifted away by helicopter, dangling from a hoist cable with two people attending her.

Before she entered the tent, Vonn had an anxious expression on her face and her eyes were closed during a long embrace with teammate Jacqueline Wiles, who was leading the race when it was canceled.

“I know she hurt her knee, I talked to her,” the International Ski and Snowboard Federation CEO Urs Lehmann told reporters in the finish area. “I don’t know if it’s really heavy and (if) she won’t miss the Olympics. Let’s wait for what the doctors are saying.”

Vonn made a stunning comeback last season at age 40 after nearly six years away from ski racing. Skiing with a partial titanium implant in her right knee, she has been the circuit’s leading downhiller this season with two victories and three other podium finishes in the five races.

Including super-G, Vonn had completed eight World Cup races this season and finished on the podium in seven of them. Her worst finish was fourth.

The crash occurred exactly a week before the Milan Cortina opening ceremony.

Vonn’s first Olympic race is the women’s downhill on Feb. 8. She was also planning on competing in the super-G and the new team combined event at the Games.

Women’s skiing at the Olympics will be held in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup wins.

Vonn was also planning on racing a super-G in Crans-Montana on Saturday in what would have been her final race before the Games.

Difficult race conditions

Vonn was the sixth racer in Friday’s downhill and had registered the fastest time at the first checkpoint before landing a jump off-balance. She lifted her left arm and pole high into the air in an attempt to regain her balance. As she tried to brake, she got spun around and ended up in the nets.

Two other skiers had also crashed before her: Nina Ortlieb of Austria and Marte Monsen of Norway.

Ortlieb crashed on top in the same area as Vonn and Monsen hit the nets just before the finish area and had to be taken away in a sled. The race was delayed after both of those crashes. But then two racers — Wiles and Corinne Suter, the Olympic champion, completed their runs.

Wiles barely could make the tight final left-hand turn that had tricked Monsen.

Romane Miradoli of France, who did complete her run as the second to start, said visibility was an issue, with snow falling.

“You can’t see,” Miradoli said, “and it’s bumpy everywhere.”

Asked if it was dangerous, Miradoli added, “We just couldn’t see well.”

Vonn has had numerous crashes in her career. One of her worst was at the 2013 world championships in Schladming, Austria, during a super-G that was also held in difficult conditions. Vonn then had to be airlifted off the course and tore apart her right knee. She returned the following season, got hurt again and missed the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Crans-Montana tributes

The race started Friday in a subdued mood in Crans-Montana which is coping with the trauma of a devastating fire in bar in the early hours of New Year’s Day that killed 40 people and injured more than 100. A minute’s silence was observed before racing.

The finish area stripped of color and the usual sponsor adverts. Instead, it was dressed with white and black banners featuring a ribbon with the words “Our thoughts are with you” written in French, German, Italian and English.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

1h ago

'Said our goodbyes': Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs take effect

Hundreds of autoworkers at the General Motors (GM) Oshawa Assembly Complex walked off the line for the last time early Friday morning, marking the end of the plant's third shift and the beginning of sweeping...

2h ago

Sections of DVP, Gardiner closed this weekend for bridge work: What you need to know

Driving around Toronto will be a bit more difficult this weekend with the closure of the southern end of the Don Valley Parkway and the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, and the city's ongoing snow...

1h ago

Talks aimed at ending impending Crown Royal boycott ongoing

A deal to keep Crown Royal on LCBO shelves could be close at hand. A spokesperson for Crown Royal maker Diageo tells 680 NewsRadio that it’s now, "'in ongoing discussions with Premier Ford’s team,”...

19m ago

Top Stories

Extreme cold warning grips Toronto as wind chills plunge to dangerous lows

Toronto and the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) are facing another morning of brutal Arctic air, with an extreme cold warning now in effect as wind chills drop to some of the lowest levels seen...

1h ago

'Said our goodbyes': Hundreds of GM Oshawa workers finish final shift as layoffs take effect

Hundreds of autoworkers at the General Motors (GM) Oshawa Assembly Complex walked off the line for the last time early Friday morning, marking the end of the plant's third shift and the beginning of sweeping...

2h ago

Sections of DVP, Gardiner closed this weekend for bridge work: What you need to know

Driving around Toronto will be a bit more difficult this weekend with the closure of the southern end of the Don Valley Parkway and the eastern end of the Gardiner Expressway, and the city's ongoing snow...

1h ago

Talks aimed at ending impending Crown Royal boycott ongoing

A deal to keep Crown Royal on LCBO shelves could be close at hand. A spokesperson for Crown Royal maker Diageo tells 680 NewsRadio that it’s now, "'in ongoing discussions with Premier Ford’s team,”...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:05
Extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the GTA

A yellow cold warning is in effect as wind chills will make it feel closer to -35 in some areas on Friday morning.

17h ago

2:04
Workers of Etobicoke company seek answers and back pay

Several Union workers of an Etobicoke millwork company reached out to Speakers Corner after they say they’ve gone 10 plus weeks of not getting paid. Pat Taney reports.   

23h ago

2:16
Arctic air to blast GTA with wind chills nearing -30

A blast of Arctic air is set to hit the GTA Thursday evening into Friday morning where wind chill temperatures could reach as low -30°C.

January 29, 2026 10:44 am EST EST

1:45
GM to cut more than 1,000 jobs at Oshawa plant by Friday

General Motors is moving ahead with plans to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa assembly plant, a decision expected to eliminate more than 1,000 union jobs across the facility and its supply chain.

January 29, 2026 11:25 am EST EST

2:32
Snow brings extra challenges for people with disabilities

Getting around the city is a chore right now, even after most sidewalks and roads have been plowed. And as Beverly Andrews shows us, it's even more challenging for those living with disabilities.

January 28, 2026 7:07 pm EST EST

More Videos