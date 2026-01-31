Libraries are offering unlimited ‘Heated Rivalry’ audiobook downloads. Here’s how it works

TORONTO — The Toronto Public Library is the latest institution to make the “Heated Rivalry” audiobook available without a waiting list.

It follows other libraries in Canada and the U.S. that have made digital versions of the audiobook and ebook, which inspired the hit Crave TV series, readily available to borrow — including the Calgary Public Library, Burlington Public Library and, notably, the New York Public Library.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani told city dwellers over the weekend to stay indoors during a snowstorm and “take advantage of our public library’s offer of free access to ‘Heated Rivalry’ on ebook or audiobook.”

The Toronto Public Library’s senior manager of collections development says the move is possible because of a licensing option made available by publisher Harlequin.

Matt Abbott says typically, publishers offer a “one copy, one user” licence, which mimics the mechanics of borrowing physical books.

But some publishers offer a different option, which allows libraries to buy a large number of licences that are available for immediate download.

Once the number of borrowers reaches that limit, the library can choose to renew the licence to allow for more immediate downloads.

Abbott says they’ve blown past the 100 downloads typically allotted to this type of agreement, so they’ve had to renew the deal several times over.

He says the first three audiobooks in the “Game Changers” series, which are all available for download, have been checked out 5,000 times this month.

“There are those titles that really hit, and in this case we’re really fortunate that it’s a Canadian author and the publisher is making it available so we can offer broader access,” he says.

He notes the library is always keeping an eye on its budget, but it will continue to offer the wait-list-free download option as long as the demand persists.

He says this type of licensing can be great for publishers because it promotes the work.

“We know library users are book buyers too and the folks who download these, they’ll go buy books — they will buy subsequent books in the series and such,” he says.

“Other publishers are a little more hesitant about providing broader access and have different pricing models and prefer to keep that level of friction where you place a hold on an item and you have to wait for a bit longer.”

