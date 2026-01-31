Two men charged in fraud investigation that netted more than $800,000

THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted January 31, 2026 3:56 pm.

Police have arrested two men in connection with a fraud investigation that cost victims in excess of $800,000, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police in Peel Region say in July 2024, they received reports about a contracting business operating under the name A&E Contractors in Brampton and Mississauga. Following a two-year investigation, police determined that the company had no legitimate business operations, physical address, or corporate records.

Timothy Carter, 66, of Mississauga, and Marco Maggisano, 55, of Vaughan, are facing several fraud-related charges. Carter has also been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Police estimate the financial losses associated with this fraud exceed $800,000, and they believe there may be additional victims who may have had dealings with A&E Contractors. They are asked to contact police.

