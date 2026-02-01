4 charged, potential bomb-making chemicals found in home near Western University

By John Marchesan

Posted February 1, 2026 4:01 pm.

A late-night trespassing call at Western University has turned into a serious police investigation involving hazardous chemicals capable of being used to create a bomb

Police in London, Ont., say just after 1:30 a.m. on January 24, they were called to assist the Western University Special Constable Service, who had taken a trespasser into custody following a brief foot pursuit on campus. Officers located a handgun at the scene of the arrest.

Investigators determined there was a second man involved in the trespassing incident, which led them to a home on Chesham Avenue near Chesham Place.

“There, officers found hazardous chemicals capable of being used to create explosives, leading to the arrest of two additional individuals connected to the residence,” London police said in a statement.

Jerry Tong, 27, of Ottawa, is facing four firearm-related offences as well as resisting arrest, break and enter with intent, and unlawful possession of explosives.

Zekun Wang, 26, of London, has been charged with break and enter with intent, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, and unlawful possession of explosives.

Fei “Frank” Han, 25, and Feiyang “Astrid” Ji, 21, both of London, are each facing a charge of unlawful possession of explosives.

There is no indication whether any of the four arrested are students at the university.

Police say additional warrants have been executed in Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., but did not provide any further details as to what may have been uncovered, or if any further arrests have been made.

“The assistance of members of the Ottawa Police Service, Gatineau Police Service, and the Sûreté du Québec has been paramount. This complex investigation has spanned multiple cities and provinces,” police said in a statement on Saturday.

“As the investigation is currently active and ongoing, we are unable to share any additional details at this time.”

