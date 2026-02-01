Delivery driver in hospital after hit-and-run in popular Ontario ski community

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2026 11:54 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2026 11:55 am.

A food delivery driver is in hospital after a hit-and-run near a popular Ontario ski resort community.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in Craigleith, about 160 kilometres north of Toronto, near the Blue Mountains.

Police say the driver was trying to cross Grey Road 19 to complete a delivery when he was hit.

The 43-year-old man from Collingwood sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a local trauma centre.

Police say the driver of the vehicle didn’t remain at the scene.

Police are appealing to the driver to come forward, and ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has video footage to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2026.

Top Stories

Man, 20, accused of breaking into at least 48 vehicles in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who is accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles in Mississauga along with additional suspects who have not yet been identified. Authorities...

0m ago

Suspect sought in Hamilton shooting that seriously injured 1 man

Hamilton Police are investigating a violent shooting that injured one man Friday night. Officers say they were called to a business near East 28th Street and Fennell Avenue East around 7 p.m. for reports...

3h ago

Demond Wilson, who played Lamont on 'Sanford and Son,' dies at 79

Demond Wilson, who found fame in the 1970s playing Lamont on “Sanford and Son” and went on to become a minister, has died. He was 79. Mark Goldman, a publicist for Wilson, confirmed to The Associated...

4h ago

Man arrested for allegedly brandishing knife on Toronto subway platform

A security incident at Queen subway station in Toronto prompted officials to briefly suspend service at the station on Sunday. According to authorities, an unidentified man was seen walking around the...

1h ago

