Delivery driver in hospital after hit-and-run in popular Ontario ski community

A food delivery driver is in hospital after a hit-and-run near a popular Ontario ski resort community.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were called around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle in Craigleith, about 160 kilometres north of Toronto, near the Blue Mountains.

Police say the driver was trying to cross Grey Road 19 to complete a delivery when he was hit.

The 43-year-old man from Collingwood sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a local trauma centre.

Police say the driver of the vehicle didn’t remain at the scene.

Police are appealing to the driver to come forward, and ask anyone who witnessed the collision or has video footage to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2026.