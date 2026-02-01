Demond Wilson, who played Lamont on ‘Sanford and Son,’ dies at 79

Demond Wilson as Lamont Sanford (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) 2012 NBCUniversal, Inc.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 1, 2026 8:20 am.

Last Updated February 1, 2026 9:51 am.

Demond Wilson, who found fame in the 1970s playing Lamont on “Sanford and Son” and went on to become a minister, has died. He was 79.

Mark Goldman, a publicist for Wilson, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died following complications from cancer on Friday.

“A devoted father, actor, author, and minister, Demond lived a life rooted in faith, service, and compassion. Through his work on screen, his writing, and his ministry, he sought to uplift others and leave a meaningful impact on the communities he served,” Goldman said in an emailed statement.

Wilson was best known as the son of Redd Foxx’s comically cantankerous Fred Sanford character in a sitcom that was among the first to feature a mostly Black cast when it began airing in 1972.

The thoughtful Lamont had to put up with his junkyard owner father’s schemes, bigotry and insults — most famously, and repeatedly, “You big dummy!”

The show was a hit for its six seasons on NBC but ended when ABC offered Foxx a variety show.

Pictured: (l-r) Redd Foxx as Fred G. Sanford, Demond Wilson as Lamont Sanford (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Wilson was born in Valdosta, Georgia, and grew up in the Harlem section of Manhattan, according to the biography on his website.

He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was wounded there, and he returned to New York and acted on stage before heading to Hollywood.

A guest appearance on “All in the Family” in 1971 led to his best-known role. Norman Lear produced both shows.

Wilson told AP in 2022 that he got the role over comedian Richard Pryor.

“I said, ‘C’mon, you can’t put a comedian with a comedian. You’ve got to have a straight man,’” he said he told the producers.

Pictured: (l-r) Demond Wilson as Lamont Sanford, Redd Foxx as Fred G. Sanford — Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

After “Sanford and Son” ended, Wilson starred in the shorter-lived comedies “Baby I’m Back” and “The New Odd Couple.” He later appeared in four episodes of the show “Girlfriends” in the 2000s, along with a handful of movie roles.

Though he returned to the screen at times, he told the Los Angeles Times in 1986 that the acting life was not for him: “It wasn’t challenging. And it was emotionally exhausting because I had to make it appear that I was excited about what I was doing.”

Wilson became a minister in the 1980s.

He is survived by his wife, Cicely Wilson, and their six children.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 20, accused of breaking into at least 48 vehicles in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who is accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles in Mississauga. Authorities say they received numerous reports during December 2025 of...

49m ago

Suspect sought in Hamilton shooting that seriously injured 1 man

Hamilton Police are investigating a violent shooting that injured one man Friday night. Officers say they were called to a business near East 28th Street and Fennell Avenue East around 7 p.m. for reports...

17m ago

Vaughan family seeks help treating son's ultra-rare genetic condition

For the most part, Lucas Azevedo is just like most four-year-old boys - he's active, smiles a lot and loves playing with cars and trains. But he also struggles to stand unsupported and has some trouble...

13h ago

Animated series profiles brave women, including Canada's first Black female lawyer

EDMONTON — Jo-Anne Henry says her mother never described herself as a rebel. "I don't ever remember my mom saying, 'I was the first Black woman lawyer in all of Canada,'" Henry said in a phone interview...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man, 20, accused of breaking into at least 48 vehicles in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police arrested a 20-year-old man on Thursday who is accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles in Mississauga. Authorities say they received numerous reports during December 2025 of...

49m ago

Suspect sought in Hamilton shooting that seriously injured 1 man

Hamilton Police are investigating a violent shooting that injured one man Friday night. Officers say they were called to a business near East 28th Street and Fennell Avenue East around 7 p.m. for reports...

17m ago

Vaughan family seeks help treating son's ultra-rare genetic condition

For the most part, Lucas Azevedo is just like most four-year-old boys - he's active, smiles a lot and loves playing with cars and trains. But he also struggles to stand unsupported and has some trouble...

13h ago

Animated series profiles brave women, including Canada's first Black female lawyer

EDMONTON — Jo-Anne Henry says her mother never described herself as a rebel. "I don't ever remember my mom saying, 'I was the first Black woman lawyer in all of Canada,'" Henry said in a phone interview...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Ontario boy seeks gene-based treatment for ultra-rare condition

A Vaughan, Ont., family is asking for help after discovering their son is one of only two children in the world with an extremely rare genetic condition that requires specialized gene-based therapy. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:38
Judge rules ICE operations can continue in Minnesota

A Federal judge has ruled that ICE's 'operation metro surge' can continue in Minnesota. As Karling Donoghue explains, the decision comes as hundreds gather in Italy to condemn the deployment of ICE agents to the Milano Cortina Olympic Games.

13h ago

2:07
At least 30 killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza

Gaza territory health officials say at least 30 people, including 5 children have been killed by Israeli strikes. Karling Donoghue on the deaths during a fragile ceasefire in which both Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of breaking.

13h ago

2:30
One person charged with murder after violent random attacks in Mississauga

A 58-year-old man faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a pair of random, unprovoked attacks that took place in Mississauga on Friday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

15h ago

1:57
Bitterly cold wind chills continue into Sunday

Cold warnings are still in effect for the GTA as we start the month of February but temperatures will warm up starting next week.

14h ago

More Videos