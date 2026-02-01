OPP investigate death of inmate at Bath Institution near Kingston

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Bath Institution, west of Kingston.

Investigators say a 49-year-old inmate was located in medical distress in his cell just before 10 a.m. on January 29. He was taken to a local hospital before being air-lifted to a trauma centre in Toronto, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

The exact cause of the man’s death was not immediately known, pending a postmortem examination.

The name of the inmate has not been released.

There was no immediate comment from Corrections Canada officials.

The OPP-led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad is investigating the death, working closely with the Office of the Chief Coroner, the Forensic Pathology Service and Correctional Service of Canada, with support from the OPP Forensic Identification Service.