Toronto cyclists frustrated by snow-blocked bike lanes week after record storm

Bike lanes running along Toronto's Bloor Street remain blocked as shown on Sunday Feb. 1, 2026 a week after the city received a historic dump of snow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kathryn Mannie

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 1, 2026 3:06 pm.

Last Updated February 1, 2026 3:10 pm.

Toronto cyclists are voicing their frustrations over bike lanes still blocked by snow and ice a week after a historic storm blanketed the city. 

Uber worker Karan Singh says he’s been cycling in the street alongside cars to deliver food to Torontonians because most bike lanes in the city are unridable due to the accumulated snow. 

He says cycling alongside motorists is a scary ordeal, and that drivers can become aggressive while sharing the road with slower cyclists.

Biking advocate Michael Longfield of Cycle Toronto is calling on the city to communicate a clear plan for removing snow from bike lanes. 

Longfield said cyclists already face risks while riding in bike lanes, but that risk is even greater when cyclists share the vehicle lane with cars. 

The City of Toronto said last week that efforts to clear bikeways and sidewalks were expected to take several days due to the significant amount of snow.

In an update on Sunday, the City says crews are also continuing to inspect and plow or salt ‘hot spot’ areas identified by winter inspectors or via contact through 311.    

“Residents are encouraged to continue reporting problem areas by calling 311 or submitting a service request online.” 

Bike lanes running along Toronto’s Bloor Street remain blocked as shown on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, a week after the city received a historic dump of snow. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kathryn Mannie

