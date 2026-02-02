Canada Computers says customer information compromised during data breach

Canada Computers Inc. says personal information belonging to some of its customers was compromised during a recent data breach.

The technology retailer says any customers who entered personal information and checked out as “guests” between Dec. 29 and Jan. 22 were impacted.

It says personal information that may have been stolen includes credit card details for anyone who didn’t log into their Canada Computers member account while making a purchase during that time period.

Canada Computers says it learned on Jan. 22 that someone had accessed a system supporting its retail website. The retailer says it immediately notified law enforcement and regulatory authorities and launched an investigation.

While the investigation remains ongoing, it is offering two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services to affected customers.

Canada Computers is an electronics retailer based in Richmond Hill, Ont. Its website lists 39 stores across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press