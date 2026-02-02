Barrett helps Raptors snap 2-game skid with 107-100 win over Jazz

Toronto Raptors' Immanuel Quickley (5) reacts after a three pointer against the Utah Jazz during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.

By Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press

Posted February 2, 2026 7:11 am.

R.J. Barrett scored a team-high 21 points, and Sandro Mamukelashvili came off the bench to add 20 to help the Toronto Raptors to a 107-100 win against the struggling Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Scottie Barnes celebrated being named to his second NBA All-Star Game with 14 points and nine rebounds as the Raptors (30-21) halted a two-game losing skid. Barnes hurt his left foot with 4:48 remaining after a steal. He departed 22 seconds later, only to return for the final 3:05.

Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 27 points and added 11 rebounds for the visitors as the Jazz (15-35) lost their season-high sixth in a row.

Toronto’s Brandon Ingram enjoyed a strong final quarter to finish with 19 points, while point guard Immanuel Quickley chipped in 17.

Isaiah Collier added 19 points for the Jazz. Centre Jusuf Nurkic was good for 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Jazz enjoyed a 56-51 lead at halftime, but the Raptors began the final quarter ahead 86-84 in a game that featured 12 lead changes and was tied 10 times.

On the first day of Black History Month, the teams wore T-shirts during the warm-up to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Chuck Cooper, Nat Clifton, and Earl Lloyd breaking the NBA colour barrier in the 1950-51 season.

The Raptors matched their 30 wins of a season ago with 31 games remaining. They’ll host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

Top Stories

7 Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion that left homeowner dead: police

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators...

4m ago

Groundhog Day 2026: Willie in Ontario, Fred in Quebec predict early spring

Canada's famous prognosticating rodents are predicting an early spring. Wiarton Willie, in Bruce County, Ont., and Fred la Marmotte, the famous groundhog in Quebec's Gaspesie region, reportedly did...

updated

7m ago

Mayor Chow launches Toronto's 2026 budget on Monday

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow officially launches the city's 2026 budget on Monday, which includes a 2.2 per cent property tax hike. The mayor's budget was released on the city's website on Sunday. The...

4m ago

The Grammys had lots of Mars, Carpenter soaring and a near-naked Bieber. Here are some key moments

He was the only one sitting when it was over, rubbing his eyes in disbelief. Bad Bunny had made history by winning album of the year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” the first time a Spanish-language...

12m ago

