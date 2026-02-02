TTC staff don’t recommend setting up retail gift shop after earlier board request

As the TTC board considers new paths to increase revenue, the transit service is considering opening up a brick and mortar gift shop on the subway line.

By Nick Westoll

Posted February 2, 2026 4:57 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2026 5:01 pm.

Opening a retail TTC gift shop was billed as a way to earn some extra money and boost the Toronto transit agency’s brand, but staff recommend hitting the brakes on that proposal in favour of other alternatives.

In a report to be considered by the TTC board at its meeting on Tuesday, transit staff said they did a review of how other agencies sell merchandise, the current demand for TTC-themed items, and the general interest in such a store.

“The review suggests that, at this time, a standalone TTC brick‑and‑mortar retail location is not the most effective approach,” the report said in part.

“The option of a standalone retail location will continue to be assessed as market conditions and program maturity evolve.”

Instead, TTC staff recommended focusing on online promotions, vending machines, collaborations with existing retail stores, and brand licensing.

“In addition to direct revenue, merchandise programs enhance brand equity, which supports customer goodwill,” the report said.

“Elevating Torontonians’ allegiance through identity wear and product ownership mitigates reputational risk. When people demonstrate allegiance to a brand, they are more likely to engage in the brand community, express brand loyalty, and forgive occasional issues.”

Related:

Over a nine-year period starting in 2017, the TTC reported having the most royalty revenue in 2020 when the agency earned $39,334. Since then, figures have continually dropped. On average, the TTC gets $25,622 a year and royalties have all fallen below the annual average in the last three years.

“This decline reflects reduced strategic focus and internal and third-party limited staffing capacity,” the report said before going on to reiterate the proposed ways of selling merchandise.

In June, Coun. Josh Matlow suggested setting up a store at Davisville station (the TTC’s headquarters) or at another location.

“This is about bringing some revenue and also taking pride in our system, having fun and enjoying the iconic TTC brand (and) the stories that go along with it,” he said at the time.

“No, it will not change the world, admittedly, but if it can bring in some revenue and act in a way like our own Spacing store to promote and celebrate the system we love while bringing in some money, I think it’s something to consider.”

The TTC currently has an online gift shop where anyone can buy a variety of decoration items (including authentic maps and signs), clothing, accessories, children’s items and 100th anniversary commemorative items.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to derailed train near Union Station

GO Transit is dealing with extensive train delays along the network on Monday due to a derailed train near Union Station, which also led to signal issues. The issues unfolded during the morning rush-hour...

updated

3h ago

GO train derailment coupled with numerous TTC disruptions makes for rough transit day

A GO train derailment that caused a myriad of commuter migraines wasn't the only evidence of transit tumult on Monday. The TTC also had a rough day, with numerous security incidents halting subway service...

1h ago

Bill Blair resigning as Toronto MP, will become next high commissioner to U.K.

Former federal cabinet minister and four-time Toronto MP Bill Blair is resigning his seat to become the next Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Mark...

2h ago

Person found without vital signs in Oshawa

A person has been found without vital signs in Oshawa, Durham police said. Officers are in the area of Harmony Road North and Coldstream Drive for an ongoing investigation. No further details about...

1h ago

Top Stories

Significant GO train delays due to derailed train near Union Station

GO Transit is dealing with extensive train delays along the network on Monday due to a derailed train near Union Station, which also led to signal issues. The issues unfolded during the morning rush-hour...

updated

3h ago

GO train derailment coupled with numerous TTC disruptions makes for rough transit day

A GO train derailment that caused a myriad of commuter migraines wasn't the only evidence of transit tumult on Monday. The TTC also had a rough day, with numerous security incidents halting subway service...

1h ago

Bill Blair resigning as Toronto MP, will become next high commissioner to U.K.

Former federal cabinet minister and four-time Toronto MP Bill Blair is resigning his seat to become the next Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Mark...

2h ago

Person found without vital signs in Oshawa

A person has been found without vital signs in Oshawa, Durham police said. Officers are in the area of Harmony Road North and Coldstream Drive for an ongoing investigation. No further details about...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:32
GO train 'disabled,' commuters face hours-long delays at Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station.

6h ago

1:10
Wiarton Willie calls for early spring on Groundhog Day

Ontario's Wiarton Willie in Bruce County has predicted an early spring this Groundhog Day after not seeing his shadow this morning.

8h ago

0:51
Seven Toronto men charged in deadly Mississauga home invasion

Peel police say seven Toronto men have been arrested and charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Mississauga that left a 55‑year‑old man dead in the fall of 2024, following what investigators describe as a sprawling, months‑long probe.

9h ago

2:31
68th Annual Grammy Awards

In Entertainment tonight...music’s biggest night wrapped up Sunday evening in Hollywood. The Grammys bringing together some of the world’s biggest stars...on the red carpet and on the stage.

17h ago

2:01
Cold and sunny to start the work week

It might seem like Groundhog Day when it comes to the weather, but the bitter cold temperatures are set to subside for the first full week of February.

21h ago

More Videos