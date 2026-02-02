What to know before hiring a private snow plow service

Last month, Speakers Corner brought you stories of customers across the GTA who hired and paid for private snow plow services only to discover the companies were a no show when they needed them the most.

Consumer Law experts say people need to look out for red flags before they sign up for services to avoid similar issues.

Lawyer Rocco Scocco works to represent clients who have consumer complaints. Whether it’s snow plow, landscaping or moving services, he sees consumers fall into all manner of traps.

“It’s important to know a great deal about a company before you agree to pay them,” he told us.

While online reviews can help, he says to never just look at the top comments.

“Often times only the best reviews are at the top and they’re not always legitimate,” Scocco said. “When looking at their Google reviews, filter for the lowest reviews so you can see what type of complaints the company maybe receiving.”

He also says consumers should be cautious about plow services that come to your door.

“Often times they’ll say, ‘pay me the fee for the snow plow and then we’ll come back tomorrow and do it.’ If that’s the interaction you’re having, that’s a big red flag,” he said.

Scocco also warns consumers never to pay cash or with electronic transfer. If you pay with credit card, you’ll have a better chance at getting the charges reversed if the company doesn’t follow through.

Private snow clearing companies in some municipalities like Vaughan, Oakville and Barrie require a license. If you’re in those areas, ask to see that upfront.

If you don’t live in an area where licenses are required, like the City of Toronto, always ask for proof of the name of the person who runs the company. Not an employee, the actual owner.

“The key is to know who you’re dealing with, and for that you need to have their name,” said Scocco.

He says if you hired a service and they failed to show up, you can take them to small claims court.

“This is why it’s very important to keep good records like receipts, text messages with the company and if there’s a contract, that as well. The more information you have to prove you hired this company and show they failed to provide the service, the better,” he said.

While most consumers can file in small claims court on their own, there are also free legal services which can help, like Legal Aid Ontario.

Scocco also oversees The Consumer Protection Legal Clinic, staffed by volunteer law students at York University’s Osgoode Hall Law School.

“Those students can take a look at your case and walk you through your legal options, all for free,” he advised.

If you’d like to connect with the Consumer Protection Legal Clinic, you can email them at consumerprotection.pbsc@gmail.com

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, contact us.