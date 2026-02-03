Petition of support launched to expand Allan Gardens

The non-profit Friends of Allen Gardens is hoping to show public support for improving and expanding the Allan Gardens greenhouses and capacity. 

By Beverly Andrews

Posted February 3, 2026 9:24 pm.

Allan Gardens has been a cherished public space in Toronto for decades and now the friends of Allan Gardens say it’s time to expand the area to better serve the community

Established in 1860, Allan Gardens is Canada’s oldest public conservatory. A petition of support has been launched to expand the park’s capacity for greenery and as a third space for community.

“The park really needs some new investment, it needs some new programming and it needs to become a greater home for horticultural excellence, for engaging people with nature, to connect people with gardening in out city,” said Seana Irvine with the Friends of Allan Gardens.

The downtown park currently has about 16,000 square feet of greenhouses but, if donor funding and city approvals come through, a proposed expansion would double the indoor space to about 34,000 square feet in four new greenhouses, creating more programming and community areas.

“We’re calling it the Link Building to add more greenhouse spaces that will, among other things, reflect the diversity of plant species from across Canada,” said Irvine.

The conservatory’s infrastructure would also be improved with geothermal tubes, rainwater collection and passive solar heating and cooling with in-ground heating.

Still in early development, the project’s estimated cost is upwards of $50 million and it would take several years to complete.

Irvine says the Friends of Allan Gardens plan to fund much of their proposed expansion through donations

“We’re trying to get 10,000 signatures as a show of community support for the importance of investing in Allan Gardens,” added Irvine.

While a spokesperson for the City of Toronto tells CityNews they are aware of the petition, there’s no plan to expand the conservatory at this time.

Toronto recently completed a heritage restoration of the Palm House building in the park in 2025.

To learn more about the Allan Gardens expansion, you can visit their website.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Teachers and parents hold rally after multiple educators fired, suspended at Bowmore Public School

Elementary school teachers gathered outside the Toronto District School Board head office Tuesday to support their colleagues who have been fired or suspended from Bowmore Road Junior and Senior School. In...

1h ago

Woman dies in crash near Woodbine and Hwy. 407 in Markham

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash near Woodbine Avenue and Highway 407 in Markham Tuesday afternoon. York police were called to the area around 2:15 p.m. for a serious crash. The woman was...

1h ago

Man, 28, dies after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A 28-year-old man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they were called to the Dundas Street West and Acorn Avenue area near Kipling Station around...

16m ago

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

3h ago

Top Stories

Teachers and parents hold rally after multiple educators fired, suspended at Bowmore Public School

Elementary school teachers gathered outside the Toronto District School Board head office Tuesday to support their colleagues who have been fired or suspended from Bowmore Road Junior and Senior School. In...

1h ago

Woman dies in crash near Woodbine and Hwy. 407 in Markham

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash near Woodbine Avenue and Highway 407 in Markham Tuesday afternoon. York police were called to the area around 2:15 p.m. for a serious crash. The woman was...

1h ago

Man, 28, dies after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A 28-year-old man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they were called to the Dundas Street West and Acorn Avenue area near Kipling Station around...

16m ago

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Eglinton Crosstown to officially open Sunday February 8th

After years of delay and billions in cost overruns, the TTCs line 5 will open with free rides on Sunday.  As Alan Carter reports, the TTC is phasing in service as it works out any potential problems.

4h ago

2:34
Eglinton Crosstown LRT to begin 'phased opening' on February 8: TTC

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali has announced the Eglinton Crosstown LRT will finally open to the public, beginning with a phased opening on Sunday.

9h ago

0:23
Man fatally struck by vehicle in North York

A man in his 20s has died after he was struck by a vehicle in North York on Tuesday morning.

10h ago

2:48
Three Alberta junior hockey players killed in crash south of Calgary

A community south of Calgary is left grieving after three members of their junior hockey team were killed in a crash on their way to practice. Phoenix Phillips reports.

13h ago

2:06
GO Transit operating modified schedule on Tuesday

GO Transit says it's running on a special schedule today after a train derailment on Monday threw the morning commute into chaos across the network.

12h ago

More Videos