Portion of Line 2 Bloor-Danforth down due to watermain break, signal problems

A portion of the subway on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth is down due to a watermain break at Woodbine Station.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tells CityNews water is getting onto the tracks which in turn is causing switch and signal problems.

The issue began around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and train service was suspended between Broadview and Victoria Park stations. Shuttle buses are running between the two stations.

TTC as well as Toronto Water crews are working to fix the multiple interconnected issues, but there is no estimated time for when service will resume.