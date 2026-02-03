You may qualify for a refund after Monday’s GO train derailment. Here’s how to get one

Monday’s GO train derailment likely felt like a huge waste of time and money for thousands of commuters.

You’ll never get your time back, but you could get your money back by way of a refund from Metrolinx.

The transportation agency confirms with CityNews that it will honour its Service Guarantee Policy for the derailment.

“Trips that have been impacted by the derailment incident will be refunded in accordance with our Service Guarantee Policy,” Metrolinx wrote on Tuesday.

Metrolinx’s policy states that if “your train’s arrival is delayed by 15 minutes or more, we will credit what you paid for your GO train trip.”

Are you eligible?

If you bought a ticket:

“To be eligible, if you’ve travelled with a ticket on the delayed train, that ticket must have been purchased within one hour of the scheduled departure time,” Metrolinx states on its website.

If you used a PRESTO, debit or credit card:

“To qualify for a credit on an eligible trip paid with a physical PRESTO card, PRESTO in Mobile Wallet or PRESTO contactless with a credit or debit card, including that card on a phone or watch, you must have tapped on within 15 minutes of your trip’s scheduled departure time,” the agency adds.

How to apply for a refund

If you travelled on GO Transit and your trip was delayed, click on the “Check Trip” link to see if it qualifies for a credit.

Metrolinx says it may take up to 72 hours for the system to show the trip’s eligibility status.

Submit your claim online within 30 days of the delayed trip.

If you used a day or group pass, please reach out to Metrolinx’s Contact Centre.

How will you be compensated?

If your trip qualifies, Metrolinx says you’ll be credited the fare paid for the eligible delayed trip.