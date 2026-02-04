Activists claims responsibility for Robin Hood-inspired grocery robbery in Montreal

A grocery store aisle is shown in Montreal on Oct. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted February 4, 2026 11:48 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 1:26 pm.

MONTREAL — A group of activists say they have robbed a Montreal grocery store in what they describe as a Robin Hood-inspired political act targeting corporate grocery interests.

A group called Robin des Ruelles — Robin of the alleys — say about 60 individuals wearing masks and red feathers in their hats stole thousands of dollars of food from a Rachelle-Bery store on Tuesday.

They say the food was delivered to community fridges in the city and some was left in front of subsidized housing units in the Hochelaga neighbourhood.

“When having two jobs is not enough to eat, have a roof over your head and take care of your family, every means become legitimate,” the group said in a release. “We decide to resist against a corrupted system and we encourage others that are just as tired as us to do the same.”

Photos shared by the group showed three people dressed in black walking into a building past a graffitied message reading “steal from a thief,” while another showed green and red gift bags sitting in the snow under a sign advertising free food.

In a news release distributed via another group, the Robins denounced Sobey’s, which owns the store, as well as parent company Empire Company Limited and its CEO.

“Becoming a Robin des ruelles is easy: it’s refusing that a bunch of CEOs continue to profit on our backs while the rest of the population struggles to eat,” the group wrote.

The same group took responsibility for a previous incident in December, in which individuals dressed as Santa and elves allegedly robbed a different store in what they described as an effort to denounce rising food prices.

Sobey’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Montreal police spokesperson confirmed the force was investigating theft and graffiti at a grocery store on Boul. St-Laurent that was allegedly committed by “several” masked individuals at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre Brabant said nobody was hurt, and that officers are looking at security footage and speaking to witnesses in order to track down the thieves.

He said nobody had been arrested as of Wednesday morning. There have also not been any arrests in connection to the December incident, Brabant added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Signal repairs near Union Station ongoing, reduced GO Transit train service continuing on Thursday: Metrolinx

A statement issued by Metrolinx said GO Transit staff have done a 'majority of the necessary track repairs' after a derailment on Monday.

16m ago

2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man and woman are in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday. Police were called to Warden and Bertrand Avenues shortly after 11:20 a.m. Both pedestrians were taken...

updated

1m ago

She went missing in Canada in 1985. She may have been a Florida serial murder victim

It was in January of 1985 when the mixed skeletal remains of two people were discovered in a wooded area of Malabar, Fla., and while one woman was identified through dental records, the identity of the...

1h ago

Greater Toronto home sales, prices slide in January with more weakness ahead: TRREB

TORONTO — Greater Toronto Area home sales and price weakness is likely to persist for at least the first half of the year, the region's real estate board said Wednesday. The outlook came as the Toronto...

54m ago

Top Stories

Signal repairs near Union Station ongoing, reduced GO Transit train service continuing on Thursday: Metrolinx

A statement issued by Metrolinx said GO Transit staff have done a 'majority of the necessary track repairs' after a derailment on Monday.

16m ago

2 injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A man and woman are in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday. Police were called to Warden and Bertrand Avenues shortly after 11:20 a.m. Both pedestrians were taken...

updated

1m ago

She went missing in Canada in 1985. She may have been a Florida serial murder victim

It was in January of 1985 when the mixed skeletal remains of two people were discovered in a wooded area of Malabar, Fla., and while one woman was identified through dental records, the identity of the...

1h ago

Greater Toronto home sales, prices slide in January with more weakness ahead: TRREB

TORONTO — Greater Toronto Area home sales and price weakness is likely to persist for at least the first half of the year, the region's real estate board said Wednesday. The outlook came as the Toronto...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

4h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

4h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

3:09
Eglinton Crosstown to officially open Sunday February 8th

After years of delay and billions in cost overruns, the TTCs line 5 will open with free rides on Sunday.  As Alan Carter reports, the TTC is phasing in service as it works out any potential problems.

19h ago

More Videos