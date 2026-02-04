Activists claims responsibility for Robin Hood-inspired grocery robbery in Montreal

MONTREAL — A group of activists say they have robbed a Montreal grocery store in what they describe as a Robin Hood-inspired political act targeting corporate grocery interests.

A group called Robin des Ruelles — Robin of the alleys — say about 60 individuals wearing masks and red feathers in their hats stole thousands of dollars of food from a Rachelle-Bery store on Tuesday.

They say the food was delivered to community fridges in the city and some was left in front of subsidized housing units in the Hochelaga neighbourhood.

“When having two jobs is not enough to eat, have a roof over your head and take care of your family, every means become legitimate,” the group said in a release. “We decide to resist against a corrupted system and we encourage others that are just as tired as us to do the same.”

Photos shared by the group showed three people dressed in black walking into a building past a graffitied message reading “steal from a thief,” while another showed green and red gift bags sitting in the snow under a sign advertising free food.

In a news release distributed via another group, the Robins denounced Sobey’s, which owns the store, as well as parent company Empire Company Limited and its CEO.

“Becoming a Robin des ruelles is easy: it’s refusing that a bunch of CEOs continue to profit on our backs while the rest of the population struggles to eat,” the group wrote.

The same group took responsibility for a previous incident in December, in which individuals dressed as Santa and elves allegedly robbed a different store in what they described as an effort to denounce rising food prices.

Sobey’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Montreal police spokesperson confirmed the force was investigating theft and graffiti at a grocery store on Boul. St-Laurent that was allegedly committed by “several” masked individuals at around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre Brabant said nobody was hurt, and that officers are looking at security footage and speaking to witnesses in order to track down the thieves.

He said nobody had been arrested as of Wednesday morning. There have also not been any arrests in connection to the December incident, Brabant added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press