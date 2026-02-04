Brampton man charged in years‑long human‑trafficking investigation: police

On Jan. 30, officers located and arrested the suspect, identified as James Kenneth West, 46, of Brampton. He was taken into custody. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 4, 2026 6:31 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 6:33 am.

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 46‑year‑old Brampton man in connection with what investigators describe as a prolonged and violent human‑trafficking operation that allegedly spanned several years and involved a victim under the age of 18.

The Toronto Police Service began investigating the case in 2024. Authorities say they uncovered allegations that between 2013 and 2016, the accused used deception, coercion and control to traffic a young female victim across southern Ontario.

According to police, the accused allegedly created and posted online advertisements for sexual services, taking sexualized photos and videos of the victim to facilitate the exploitation. Investigators further allege the victim was drugged and sexually assaulted during the period of trafficking.

On Jan. 30, officers located and arrested the suspect, identified as James Kenneth West, 46, of Brampton. He was taken into custody.

West is facing a lengthy list of offences, including sexual assault, assault, sexual exploitation of a young person and sexual interference with a person under 16, among many others.

Police say the victim was trafficked across multiple locations in southern Ontario, and investigators believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

The investigation remains active, and detectives are urging anyone with information to contact the TPS Human Trafficking Unit.

Top Stories

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

56m ago

Teachers and parents hold rally after multiple educators fired, suspended at Toronto public school

Elementary school teachers gathered outside the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) head office on Tuesday to support their colleagues who have been fired or suspended from Bowmore Road Junior and Senior...

2h ago

Man, 28, dies after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A 28-year-old man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they were called to the Dundas Street West and Acorn Avenue area near Kipling Station around...

9h ago

What to know about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, mother of 'Today' show's Savannah Guthrie

Authorities are looking for the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie after they say she was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, against her will over the weekend. It's imperative...

1h ago

