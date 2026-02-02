Significant GO train delays due to disabled train near Union Station

GO Transit riders may face extensive train delays along the network on Monday morning due to a disabled train near Union Station.

“We can confirm there was a disabled train west of Union Station this morning,” Metrolinx said in a statement, adding the the train was travelling on the Kitchener line. “Initial reports indicate that there are no injuries.”

The provincial transportation agency said passengers were on board the train, but they were safely transferred to another train shortly after the incident.

GO says repair crews are working on the issue, but there may be delays of up to two hours.

“There may be trip cancellations and modifications until the issue is fixed,” a notice on GO’s website states. “To allow time for the repair personnel to work on the issue, trains will not be able to move through the area until the issue is resolved.”

GO says trains will travel as far as possible and hold at stations.

“Significant delays” are being reported on five out of the seven GO train lines. Click here for the latest GO service updates.

There is also no UP Express train service to or from Pearson Airport. Express bus service is running between the Union Station Bus Terminal and Pearson Airport.

GO Transit previously said it was a signal issue at Union Station, but in an update said the issue is a disabled train near Union.

A TTC spokesperson said GO called them around 8:20 a.m. to inform them of signal problems at Union and requested that the TTC accommodate GO riders at select stations.