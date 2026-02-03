Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

Metrolinx says modified service will last into Wednesday as crews work to repair ‘significant’ damage to signal system. Erica Natividad reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted February 3, 2026 7:06 pm.

Last Updated February 3, 2026 7:12 pm.

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least and a final fix could take an extended period of time.

“While we experienced some delays across the Lakeshore East and West lines, service has been steady network-wide,” a statement issued by the provincial transportation organization Tuesday afternoon said, referring to revised and temporary GO Transit train schedules put in place.

“We realize yesterday’s events created delays for thousands of our customers, and we thank them for their understanding as we work to restore full service on our lines.”

It was just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday when a rear passenger car of a Kitchener-bound GO Transit train derailed. Metrolinx officials said the train was moving at low speed when it “experienced an issue that caused the rear of the train to come off the track and make contact with a track switch.”

“The impact resulted in signal system disruptions that led to considerable service impacts across both the GO Transit and UP Express networks,” officials said.

They said the train was “rerail[ed]” early Tuesday and that damaged signalling infrastructure was removed.

“The majority of the necessary track repairs were completed today with remaining work related to the signal system, which sustained significant damage,” officials said.

“Those repairs will take longer to complete, and at this stage we expect the impacts to extend into the coming days.”

Metrolinx staff, who haven’t publicly commented on camera, didn’t identify a suspected cause of the incident amid an ongoing probe. There were no reports of injuries. In a statement posted on LinkedIn Monday night, Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said the results of the investigation would be released “transparently once available.”

Meanwhile, riders impacted by Monday’s derailment may qualify for a fare refund.

Here’s how GO Transit and UP Express trains will operate Wednesday morning

Officials said the following GO Transit and UP Express train intervals will be in place Wednesday morning:

  • Barrie line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • Kitchener line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service
  • Lakeshore East line: 15-to-30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service
  • Lakeshore West line: 15-to-30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service
  • Milton line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • Richmond Hill line: 60-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • Stouffville line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • UP Express: Normal 15-minute service returns

Top Stories

Woman dies in crash near Woodbine and Hwy. 407 in Markham

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash near Woodbine Avenue and Highway 407 in Markham Tuesday afternoon. York police were called to the area around 2:15 p.m. for a serious crash. The woman was...

3h ago

Streetcar service resumes after removal of car stuck in Queens Quay tunnel

Regular streetcar service has resumed between Lower Spadina and Union Station on Queens Quay West after a vehicle drove into the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel, leading to an hours long service disruption. The...

updated

2h ago

Toronto police continue appeal for help in finding 90-year-old man

It’s been nearly one week since 90-year-old Joseph Ng was last seen. There has been no major tip that has helped police find him, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his safety. “It's...

51m ago

TTC CEO announces phased opening of Eglinton Crosstown LRT beginning on Feb. 8

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali made the Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening announcement during a board meeting on Tuesday.

10m ago

