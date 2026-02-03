Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least and a final fix could take an extended period of time.

“While we experienced some delays across the Lakeshore East and West lines, service has been steady network-wide,” a statement issued by the provincial transportation organization Tuesday afternoon said, referring to revised and temporary GO Transit train schedules put in place.

“We realize yesterday’s events created delays for thousands of our customers, and we thank them for their understanding as we work to restore full service on our lines.”

It was just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday when a rear passenger car of a Kitchener-bound GO Transit train derailed. Metrolinx officials said the train was moving at low speed when it “experienced an issue that caused the rear of the train to come off the track and make contact with a track switch.”

“The impact resulted in signal system disruptions that led to considerable service impacts across both the GO Transit and UP Express networks,” officials said.

They said the train was “rerail[ed]” early Tuesday and that damaged signalling infrastructure was removed.

“The majority of the necessary track repairs were completed today with remaining work related to the signal system, which sustained significant damage,” officials said.

“Those repairs will take longer to complete, and at this stage we expect the impacts to extend into the coming days.”

Metrolinx staff, who haven’t publicly commented on camera, didn’t identify a suspected cause of the incident amid an ongoing probe. There were no reports of injuries. In a statement posted on LinkedIn Monday night, Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said the results of the investigation would be released “transparently once available.”

Meanwhile, riders impacted by Monday’s derailment may qualify for a fare refund.

Here’s how GO Transit and UP Express trains will operate Wednesday morning

Officials said the following GO Transit and UP Express train intervals will be in place Wednesday morning:

Barrie line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service

Kitchener line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service

Lakeshore East line: 15-to-30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service

Lakeshore West line: 15-to-30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service

Milton line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service

Richmond Hill line: 60-minute morning and afternoon peak service

Stouffville line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service

UP Express: Normal 15-minute service returns

Click here for the latest information from GO Transit.