Greater Toronto home sales, prices slide in January with more weakness ahead: TRREB

A house for sale sign is shown in front of a house in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto, Sunday, Feb.5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Posted February 4, 2026 10:03 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 11:40 am.

TORONTO — Greater Toronto Area home sales and price weakness is likely to persist for at least the first half of the year, the region’s real estate board said Wednesday.

The outlook came as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board said home sales for January fell 19.3 per cent from a year earlier to 3,082 sales. The average selling price dropped 6.5 per cent to $973,289, falling below the $1 million mark for the first time since January 2021.

New listings were down from a year earlier, but active listings were up 8.1 per cent to 17,975. Average listing days on the market rose 21.6 per cent to 45 days.

The elevated supply will likely lead to lower average selling prices in the first half of 2026, though prices could stabilize in the latter half of the year if consumer confidence improves, said TRREB.

“The housing market reflects the tension many households are feeling as we look ahead to 2026,” said board president Daniel Steinfeld in a news release.

“Greater economic clarity in the months ahead could restore confidence and help unlock demand that has been building for several years.”

An Ipsos survey released by TRREB found Greater Toronto Area homebuying intentions for 2026 fell five percentage points compared with last year to 22 per cent.

The board said that with interest rates not expected to fall further, affordability gains will largely come from home price declines.

The average detached home price in the GTA was down 7.4 per cent in January to $1,277,915. The average condominium price was down 9.8 per cent to $604,759.

TRREB said that for 2026, it forecasts an average price range of between $1 million and $1.03 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.

Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

2h ago

Toronto considers 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council will debate a proposal that would allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly uttering death threats to parking enforcement officer

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) in East York last month. On Jan. 31, police say a man parked his vehicle on the road in the Pape and Westwood...

2h ago

Parents of B.C.'s Piper James grieve on Australian beach where she died

BRISBANE — The parents of Canadian teenager Piper James have walked in the surf and taken part in a traditional Aboriginal ceremony on an Australian beach where their daughter was found dead last month,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

2h ago

Toronto considers 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council will debate a proposal that would allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly uttering death threats to parking enforcement officer

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) in East York last month. On Jan. 31, police say a man parked his vehicle on the road in the Pape and Westwood...

2h ago

Parents of B.C.'s Piper James grieve on Australian beach where she died

BRISBANE — The parents of Canadian teenager Piper James have walked in the surf and taken part in a traditional Aboriginal ceremony on an Australian beach where their daughter was found dead last month,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

6:47
'This is reprehensible': Toronto parents call out turmoil at public school

Grade 7 parent and co-chair of the Parent Council Jenn Engels spoke to Breakfast Television on the ongoing staffing changes at a Toronto public school.

2h ago

1:04
GO train delays continue days after derailment

As GO Transit staff work around the clock to repair damage caused by an earlier derailment, Metrolinx officials say reduced rail services are expected to be in place through the Wednesday morning commute at least.

2h ago

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

3:09
Eglinton Crosstown to officially open Sunday February 8th

After years of delay and billions in cost overruns, the TTCs line 5 will open with free rides on Sunday.  As Alan Carter reports, the TTC is phasing in service as it works out any potential problems.

17h ago

More Videos