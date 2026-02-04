Parents of B.C.’s Piper James travel to Australia to visit beach where she died

Piper James, 19, of Campbell River, B.C., was found dead on a beach in Australia, surrounded by a pack of dingoes. Piper's mother Angela, left to right, Piper James and Todd James pose in this undated handout photo, after Piper's graduation ceremony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Angela James (Mandatory Credit) HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 4, 2026 9:03 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 9:23 am.

The parents of Piper James have travelled to Australia to visit the beach where the British Columbia teenager was found dead circled by a pack of wild dogs.

The Australian Associated Press confirmed the parents of the 19-year-old from Campbell River, B.C., touched down in Brisbane on Tuesday.

James was working on the island of K’gari off Australia’s east coast when she went out for an early-morning swim and was later found dead surrounded by about 10 dingoes.

Preliminary autopsy results found evidence of drowning as well as dingo bites both before and after she died, though the bites alone were unlikely to have caused her immediate death.

Australian officials say the pack of dingoes would be euthanized citing their involvement in her death and some aggressive behaviour since.

Her father Todd James earlier confirmed on social media the family’s plans to travel to Australia to bring home her remains.

“It is now time to go to Australia to be with Piper, walk where she last walked, and try to feel the spirit of my baby girl in some way,” he said in a Facebook post last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

34m ago

Toronto considers 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council will debate a proposal that would allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed...

59m ago

Teachers and parents hold rally after multiple educators fired, suspended at Toronto public school

Elementary school teachers gathered outside the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) head office on Tuesday to support their colleagues who have been fired or suspended from Bowmore Road Junior and Senior...

23m ago

Brampton man charged in years‑long human‑trafficking investigation: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 46‑year‑old Brampton man in connection with what investigators describe as a prolonged and violent human‑trafficking operation that allegedly spanned several...

3h ago

