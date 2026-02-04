Police seek 2 suspects after violent Scarborough home invasion

Toronto police have released images of two suspects who allegedly forced their way into a Scarborough home and assaulted one person before stabbing another last month.

It happened on Thursday, January 22, at around 11:27 p.m. in the Kennedy and Ellesmere roads area.

Investigators say two suspects knocked on the door of a home and forced their way inside when someone answered.

“The suspects began to assault the victim while demanding cash,” a police release outlined.

“The suspects took a quantity of cash. A second victim appeared and one of the suspect produced a knife.”

Police say one of the men allegedly stabbed the second victim in the stomach before they fled.

Suspect 1 (below) is described as around 20 to 25 years old, five foot seven with a medium build.

Suspect 2 (below) is described as 20 to 25 years old, five foot five with a slim build.

“The suspects are considered armed and dangerous,” police warn. “If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.”