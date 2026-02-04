The former Prince Andrew moves to King Charles’ private estate following Epstein document uproar

FILE - Prince Andrew arrives for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral in London, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (Jordan Pettitt/Pool Photo via AP, file) PA Wire/PA Images

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted February 4, 2026 5:59 am.

Last Updated February 4, 2026 7:08 am.

LONDON (AP) — The former Prince Andrew has moved out of his long-time home on crown-owned land near Windsor Castle earlier than expected after the latest release of documents from the U.S. investigation of Jeffrey Epstein revived questions about his friendship with the convicted sex offender.

The 65-year-old brother of King Charles III, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, left the Royal Lodge in Windsor on Monday and is now living on the king’s Sandringham estate in eastern England, a person familiar with the matter said. British media reported that Mountbatten-Windsor will live temporarily at Wood Farm Cottage while his permanent home on the estate undergoes repairs.

Mountbatten-Windsor’s move to Sandringham was announced in October when Charles stripped him of his royal titles amid continuing revelations about his links to Epstein. But the former prince was expected to remain at Royal Lodge, where he has lived for more than 20 years, until the spring.

The expedited departure came as Thames Valley Police announced that they were investigating allegations that Epstein flew a second woman to Britain to have sex with Mountbatten-Windsor. A lawyer for the alleged victim told the BBC that the encounter took place in 2010 at Royal Lodge.

The allegations are separate from those made by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she had been trafficked to Britain to have sex with Andrew in 2001, when she was just 17. Giuffre died by suicide last year.

Mountbatten-Windsor has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein. He hasn’t responded publicly to the new trafficking allegation.

Mountbatten-Windsor features a number of times in the 3 million pages of documents the U.S. Department of Justice released on Friday.

Correspondence between Epstein and someone believed to be Mountbatten-Windsor show Epstein offering to arrange a date between the man and a 26-year-old Russian woman. The man, who signs off simply as “A,” later suggests that he and Epstein have dinner in London, either at a restaurant or Buckingham Palace.

The former prince’s residence at Royal Lodge has long been a point of contention between the king and his brother.

After Charles became king in 2022, he tried to force his brother to move into a smaller house on the Windsor Castle estate. Mountbatten-Windsor refused, citing a lease on the property that ran through 2078.

But the pressure for him to leave became irresistible in October as lawmakers and the public raised questions about the favorable terms of Mountbatten-Windsor’s lease on the 30-room house and surrounding estate, which is managed by the Crown Estate.

The Crown Estate controls properties throughout the country that are technically owned by the monarchy but are managed for the benefit of British taxpayers.

By contrast, the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk is the personal property of the king.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

59m ago

Teachers and parents hold rally after multiple educators fired, suspended at Toronto public school

Elementary school teachers gathered outside the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) head office on Tuesday to support their colleagues who have been fired or suspended from Bowmore Road Junior and Senior...

3h ago

Man, 28, dies after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

A 28-year-old man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke. Toronto police say they were called to the Dundas Street West and Acorn Avenue area near Kipling Station around...

10h ago

Brampton man charged in years‑long human‑trafficking investigation: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 46‑year‑old Brampton man in connection with what investigators describe as a prolonged and violent human‑trafficking operation that allegedly spanned several...

1h ago

