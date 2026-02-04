Toronto-born comedian Mae Martin signs first-look deal with Netflix

TORONTO — Toronto-born comedian Mae Martin has signed a first-look deal with Netflix.

Under the agreement, Martin will create and develop scripted series for the streaming service.

The non-binary actor, musician and comic will also star in a new standup special on Netflix, which broadcast their first hour-long special “SAP” in 2023.

Martin previously created and starred in the thriller miniseries “Wayward,” which was a hit for the streamer last fall.

Netflix was also the international distributor for Martin’s U.K. romantic comedy series “Feel Good,” which ran for two seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Netflix did not publicize financial details of the deal.

Martin, who released their debut album “I’m a TV” last year, is also set to host the Juno Awards in March.