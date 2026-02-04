Toronto man arrested for allegedly uttering death threats to parking enforcement officer

A Toronto Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Dilshad Burman

Posted February 4, 2026 9:54 am.

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) in East York last month.

On Jan. 31, police say a man parked his vehicle on the road in the Pape and Westwood avenues area and a PEO issued a ticket to the vehicle.

The man allegedly uttered death threats and assaulted the officer. Police say as the PEO tried to get away, the man followed him.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the suspect. No injuries were reported.

Junior Frederick Peltier, 53, was charged with uttering death threats and assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

37m ago

Toronto considers 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council will debate a proposal that would allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed...

1h ago

Teachers and parents hold rally after multiple educators fired, suspended at Toronto public school

Elementary school teachers gathered outside the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) head office on Tuesday to support their colleagues who have been fired or suspended from Bowmore Road Junior and Senior...

27m ago

Brampton man charged in years‑long human‑trafficking investigation: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 46‑year‑old Brampton man in connection with what investigators describe as a prolonged and violent human‑trafficking operation that allegedly spanned several...

3h ago

Top Stories

Reduced GO Transit train schedules set to extend into Wednesday at least after earlier derailment

A Metrolinx statement said GO Transit staff expect reduced service levels to last throughout the Wednesday morning commute.

37m ago

Toronto considers 6 a.m. alcohol service during Winter Olympics

Toronto city council will debate a proposal that would allow bars, cafés and restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m. during the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics — a temporary measure aimed...

1h ago

Teachers and parents hold rally after multiple educators fired, suspended at Toronto public school

Elementary school teachers gathered outside the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) head office on Tuesday to support their colleagues who have been fired or suspended from Bowmore Road Junior and Senior...

27m ago

Brampton man charged in years‑long human‑trafficking investigation: police

Toronto police have arrested and charged a 46‑year‑old Brampton man in connection with what investigators describe as a prolonged and violent human‑trafficking operation that allegedly spanned several...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Cold returns this weekend

The cold weather returns this weekend after a bit of snow at the end of the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

2:22
Man struck and killed by transport truck at North York intersection

Police are investigating after a young man was killed by a transport truck in North York. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the investigation.

15h ago

4:39
Teachers and parents rally after TDSB upheaval at Bowmore Road School

Multiple teachers either fired or suspended at the east end school after concerns were raised with changes to learning models and overall safety. Mark McAllister reports.

15h ago

3:09
Eglinton Crosstown to officially open Sunday February 8th

After years of delay and billions in cost overruns, the TTCs line 5 will open with free rides on Sunday.  As Alan Carter reports, the TTC is phasing in service as it works out any potential problems.

15h ago

2:21
GO train delays continue for a second day following train derailment

Metrolinx says modified service will last into Wednesday as crews work to repair ‘significant’ damage to signal system. Erica Natividad reports.

16h ago

More Videos