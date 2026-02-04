Toronto man arrested for allegedly uttering death threats to parking enforcement officer

A Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a Parking Enforcement Officer (PEO) in East York last month.

On Jan. 31, police say a man parked his vehicle on the road in the Pape and Westwood avenues area and a PEO issued a ticket to the vehicle.

The man allegedly uttered death threats and assaulted the officer. Police say as the PEO tried to get away, the man followed him.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the suspect. No injuries were reported.

Junior Frederick Peltier, 53, was charged with uttering death threats and assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 12.