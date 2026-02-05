Budget watchdog says NATO 5% pledge to hike deficit by $63B
Posted February 5, 2026 9:18 am.
Last Updated February 5, 2026 9:31 am.
Prime Minister Mark Carney’s pledge to NATO allies that Canada will spend the equivalent of five per cent of GDP on defence will cost the country an extra $33.5 billion a year, the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer says.
A PBO report released today says all that extra defence spending will push up the federal budget deficit by $63 billion by the 2035-36 fiscal year.
